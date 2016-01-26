Guns of the GOP
Mike Huckabee visits a gun shop during a campaign event in Hiawatha, Iowa, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush smiles as he holds a gun presented to him at Sturm, Ruger & Co. in Newport, New Hampshire January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Ted Cruz holds a new gun of a supporter after his speech at a 2nd Amendment Coalition announcement at CrossRoads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Janet Huckabee, wife of Mike Huckabee, holds an AR-15 assault rifle at a gun shop during a campaign event in Hiawatha, Iowa, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mike Huckabee looks at his wife Janet holding a gun at a gun shop during a campaign event in Hiawatha, Iowa, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rand Paul prepares to fire an AR 15 rifle at Crossroads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, January 17, 2016. At right is store general manager Tom Hudson. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A man holds up a gun rights shirt which plays off the Starbucks logo in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ted Cruz arrives at the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King (R), outside of Akron, Iowa, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Gun rights stickers are pictured on display at an exhibition booth during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mike Huckabee walks through a field of corn while participating in the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Lindsey Graham shoots skeet in Kamas, during a break at the E2 Summit held by Mitt Romney, at the Deer Valley Resort outside Park City, Utah, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A woman reaches for a gun rights sticker in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
