Guns up in Utah
First-time gun owner Jessie Palmieri holds a target she shot with a H&K VP9 9mm gun at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
A man fires a Sig P320 handgun at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Jessie Palmieri hugs her new H&K VP9 9mm handgun, her first gun, that she bought at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
A man loads 9mm bullets into a clip at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Assault rifles are seen on display for sale at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Men target practice with guns at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Jessie Palmieri (L) is shown a H&K VP9 9mm handgun by David Warren (R) at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
First-time gun owner Jessie Palmieri loads a clip into a H&K VP9 9mm gun at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Jessie Palmieri (L) talks to her husband Steve (R) after she decides to buy a H&K VP9 9mm handgun, her first gun, at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Alec Murrary reloads his AR-15 assault rifle with 223 ammo at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
David Warren returns an assault rifle to the display at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Several shooters target practice with guns at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Ulrik Mitchell (L) tries out a hand gun as her husband Bill (R) looks on at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Alec Murrary fires an AR-15 assault rifle at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
First time gun owner Jessie Palmieri holds her new H&K VP9 9mm gun at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
A man fires a Taurus Millennium 9mm at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Next Slideshows
Abandoned yacht of Yugoslavia's past
The yacht Galeb, used by Yugoslavia's communist leader Josip Broz Tito, was once an iconic symbol of luxury but is now moored in disrepair.
Spilled cargo
When trucks, trains and boats laden with goods lose their loads.
Britain's last deep coal mine
The closure of the North Yorkshire mine marks the end of an era, given Britain's coal industry was at the heart of its economic growth in the early 20th...
Lake Poopo dries up
Lake Poopo, Bolivia's formerly second largest lake after the famed Titicaca, has dried up completely.
MORE IN PICTURES
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.