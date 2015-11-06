Guy Fawkes Night
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous wears a mask during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous is detained by police officers during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Police officers stand by a damaged police car during a protest by the activist group Anonymous in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Protesters, from the online activist group Anonymous wearing Guy Fawkes masks, march in downtown Guatemala, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Participants in costume hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2015. The processions and bonfire mark the uncovering of Guy Fawkes' "Gunpowder...more
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous is detained by police officers outside the National Gallery during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Protesters from the online activist group "Anonymous" wearing Guy Fawkes masks march down 14th street in New York, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Captain Lewis, a retired Philadelphia police officer, protests with members of the Anonymous Army, with their signature Guy Fawkes masks, in front of the Washington Monument in Washington, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Protesters from the online activist group "Anonymous" wearing Guy Fawkes masks march down 14th street in New York, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous holds a flare during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Supporters of the activist group Anonymous face police lines during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A member of the Anonymous Army, with their signature Guy Fawkes masks, march past the U.S. Treasury Department during their protest in Washington November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous holds a flare during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An effigy of British television presenter and former host of the 'Top Gear' program, Jeremy Clarkson, is paraded through the streets before being set alight during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby...more
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous stands in front of police lines during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A small dog wears its Guy Fawkes mask as part of the Anonymous Army's Million Mask March at the Washington Monument in Washington November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous is detained by police officers during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman sells Guy Fawkes masks during a demonstration by protesters from the online activist group "Anonymous" in downtown Guatemala, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Members of the Anonymous Army, with their signature Guy Fawkes masks, march past the U.S. Treasury Department during their protest in Washington November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
An Anonymous activist wearing a Guy Fawkes masks participates in the "Million Mask March" in Seattle, Washington November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Next Slideshows
Surreal symmetry of North Korea
The strange orderliness of North Korea.
Caught in the shadow of war
The town of Douma has been bombarded with air strikes and rocket attacks during the Syrian war.
The Cheney years
Former President George H.W. Bush takes some unexpected swipes at Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld in a new biography.
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.