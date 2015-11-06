Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Nov 6, 2015 | 2:30pm GMT

Guy Fawkes Night

A supporter of the activist group Anonymous wears a mask during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A supporter of the activist group Anonymous wears a mask during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous wears a mask during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
1 / 21
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous is detained by police officers during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A supporter of the activist group Anonymous is detained by police officers during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous is detained by police officers during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
2 / 21
Police officers stand by a damaged police car during a protest by the activist group Anonymous in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Police officers stand by a damaged police car during a protest by the activist group Anonymous in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Police officers stand by a damaged police car during a protest by the activist group Anonymous in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
3 / 21
Protesters, from the online activist group Anonymous wearing Guy Fawkes masks, march in downtown Guatemala, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Protesters, from the online activist group Anonymous wearing Guy Fawkes masks, march in downtown Guatemala, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Protesters, from the online activist group Anonymous wearing Guy Fawkes masks, march in downtown Guatemala, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
4 / 21
Participants in costume hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2015. The processions and bonfire mark the uncovering of Guy Fawkes' "Gunpowder Plot" to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605, and commemorates the memory of Lewes' seventeen Protestant martyrs. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Participants in costume hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2015. The processions and bonfire mark the uncovering of Guy Fawkes' "Gunpowder...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Participants in costume hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2015. The processions and bonfire mark the uncovering of Guy Fawkes' "Gunpowder Plot" to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605, and commemorates the memory of Lewes' seventeen Protestant martyrs. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 21
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous is detained by police officers outside the National Gallery during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A supporter of the activist group Anonymous is detained by police officers outside the National Gallery during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous is detained by police officers outside the National Gallery during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
6 / 21
Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
7 / 21
Protesters from the online activist group "Anonymous" wearing Guy Fawkes masks march down 14th street in New York, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Protesters from the online activist group "Anonymous" wearing Guy Fawkes masks march down 14th street in New York, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Protesters from the online activist group "Anonymous" wearing Guy Fawkes masks march down 14th street in New York, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 21
Captain Lewis, a retired Philadelphia police officer, protests with members of the Anonymous Army, with their signature Guy Fawkes masks, in front of the Washington Monument in Washington, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Captain Lewis, a retired Philadelphia police officer, protests with members of the Anonymous Army, with their signature Guy Fawkes masks, in front of the Washington Monument in Washington, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Captain Lewis, a retired Philadelphia police officer, protests with members of the Anonymous Army, with their signature Guy Fawkes masks, in front of the Washington Monument in Washington, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
9 / 21
Protesters from the online activist group "Anonymous" wearing Guy Fawkes masks march down 14th street in New York, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Protesters from the online activist group "Anonymous" wearing Guy Fawkes masks march down 14th street in New York, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Protesters from the online activist group "Anonymous" wearing Guy Fawkes masks march down 14th street in New York, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 21
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous holds a flare during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A supporter of the activist group Anonymous holds a flare during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous holds a flare during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
11 / 21
Supporters of the activist group Anonymous face police lines during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Supporters of the activist group Anonymous face police lines during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Supporters of the activist group Anonymous face police lines during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
12 / 21
A member of the Anonymous Army, with their signature Guy Fawkes masks, march past the U.S. Treasury Department during their protest in Washington November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A member of the Anonymous Army, with their signature Guy Fawkes masks, march past the U.S. Treasury Department during their protest in Washington November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A member of the Anonymous Army, with their signature Guy Fawkes masks, march past the U.S. Treasury Department during their protest in Washington November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
13 / 21
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous holds a flare during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A supporter of the activist group Anonymous holds a flare during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous holds a flare during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
14 / 21
An effigy of British television presenter and former host of the 'Top Gear' program, Jeremy Clarkson, is paraded through the streets before being set alight during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An effigy of British television presenter and former host of the 'Top Gear' program, Jeremy Clarkson, is paraded through the streets before being set alight during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
An effigy of British television presenter and former host of the 'Top Gear' program, Jeremy Clarkson, is paraded through the streets before being set alight during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 21
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous stands in front of police lines during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A supporter of the activist group Anonymous stands in front of police lines during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous stands in front of police lines during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
16 / 21
A small dog wears its Guy Fawkes mask as part of the Anonymous Army's Million Mask March at the Washington Monument in Washington November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A small dog wears its Guy Fawkes mask as part of the Anonymous Army's Million Mask March at the Washington Monument in Washington November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A small dog wears its Guy Fawkes mask as part of the Anonymous Army's Million Mask March at the Washington Monument in Washington November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
17 / 21
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous is detained by police officers during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A supporter of the activist group Anonymous is detained by police officers during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A supporter of the activist group Anonymous is detained by police officers during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
18 / 21
A woman sells Guy Fawkes masks during a demonstration by protesters from the online activist group "Anonymous" in downtown Guatemala, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A woman sells Guy Fawkes masks during a demonstration by protesters from the online activist group "Anonymous" in downtown Guatemala, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A woman sells Guy Fawkes masks during a demonstration by protesters from the online activist group "Anonymous" in downtown Guatemala, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
19 / 21
Members of the Anonymous Army, with their signature Guy Fawkes masks, march past the U.S. Treasury Department during their protest in Washington November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Members of the Anonymous Army, with their signature Guy Fawkes masks, march past the U.S. Treasury Department during their protest in Washington November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Members of the Anonymous Army, with their signature Guy Fawkes masks, march past the U.S. Treasury Department during their protest in Washington November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
20 / 21
An Anonymous activist wearing a Guy Fawkes masks participates in the "Million Mask March" in Seattle, Washington November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

An Anonymous activist wearing a Guy Fawkes masks participates in the "Million Mask March" in Seattle, Washington November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
An Anonymous activist wearing a Guy Fawkes masks participates in the "Million Mask March" in Seattle, Washington November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Surreal symmetry of North Korea

Surreal symmetry of North Korea

Next Slideshows

Surreal symmetry of North Korea

Surreal symmetry of North Korea

The strange orderliness of North Korea.

05 Nov 2015
Caught in the shadow of war

Caught in the shadow of war

The town of Douma has been bombarded with air strikes and rocket attacks during the Syrian war.

05 Nov 2015
The Cheney years

The Cheney years

Former President George H.W. Bush takes some unexpected swipes at Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld in a new biography.

05 Nov 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

05 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures