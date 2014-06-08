Guys Choice Awards
Rihanna accepts the Most Desirable Woman award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sandra Bullock accepts the Decade of Hotness award from actors Keanu Reeves, Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kevin Hart accepts the King of Comedy award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Comedians Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele accept the Hottest Couple award, as actors Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel stand nearby, at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario...more
Matthew McConaughey and Keanu Reeves sit at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Former U.S. Navy Seal Marcus Luttrell (L) and actor Mark Wahlberg accept the Troops Choice award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Keanu Reeves waits behind a panel on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sandra Bullock jokes with actor Hugh Grant at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson and Jaime King speak on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rihanna accepts the Most Desirable Woman award from actor Kevin Hart at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Comedians Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele accept the Hottest Couple award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Johnny Knoxville accepts the Guycon award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel speak on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jessica Alba ( From L to R), Rosario Dawson and Jaime King speak on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Cheech Marin (L) and Tommy Chong accept a special award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sandra Bullock accepts the Decade of Hotness award from British actor Hugh Grant at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Andy Samberg accepts the Primetime award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sandra Bullock accepts the Decade of Hotness award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hugh Grant and Keanu Reeves speak on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kevin Hart and his girlfriend Eniko Parrish attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Jessica Alba attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Jaime King attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Laura Vandervoort attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Rosario Dawson attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Olivia Munn attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Scott Wilson attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Laura Vandervoort attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Olivia Munn attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Johnny Knoxville and his wife Naomi Nelson attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
Wrestlers Jessie Godderz, Taryn Terrell, Velvet Sky and Bully Ray (L-R) attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Andy Samberg attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Model Chrissy Teigen attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Tommy Chong (R) and his wife Shelby Chong attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cheech Marin and his wife Natasha Rubin attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
