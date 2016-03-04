Habanos in Havana
Competitors from China smoke as they compete for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Francis Sierra, 23, smokes as she competes for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A picture of U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro shaking hands is seen at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tobacco roller Niovis Orama (C), 43, smokes as she competes for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A competitor takes a selfie as he competes for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Actor Max Uralsky, from Russia, smokes as he competes for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Competitors from China smoke as they compete for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Mario Perez, 54, works in the moistening chamber at the Cohiba Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tourists surround a worker sorting tobacco leaves at the Cohiba Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tourists chat at the Cohiba Tobacco factory during a visit in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman fixes a band on a cigar at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A worker wearing a cap with the colours of the U.S. flag rolls tobacco at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Milagros Suarez, 41, works at the quality control room at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Yoanks Mayas, 45, rolls tobacco at the Cohiba Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Women work at the quality control room at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A worker smokes a cigarette at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Jordanka Mendez, 37, works at the quality control room at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
