Pictures | Fri Mar 4, 2016 | 3:31pm GMT

Habanos in Havana

Competitors from China smoke as they compete for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Francis Sierra, 23, smokes as she competes for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A picture of U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro shaking hands is seen at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tobacco roller Niovis Orama (C), 43, smokes as she competes for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A competitor takes a selfie as he competes for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Actor Max Uralsky, from Russia, smokes as he competes for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Competitors from China smoke as they compete for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Mario Perez, 54, works in the moistening chamber at the Cohiba Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tourists surround a worker sorting tobacco leaves at the Cohiba Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tourists chat at the Cohiba Tobacco factory during a visit in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A woman fixes a band on a cigar at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A worker wearing a cap with the colours of the U.S. flag rolls tobacco at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Milagros Suarez, 41, works at the quality control room at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Yoanks Mayas, 45, rolls tobacco at the Cohiba Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Women work at the quality control room at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A worker smokes a cigarette at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Jordanka Mendez, 37, works at the quality control room at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

