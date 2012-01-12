Edition:
Haiti: Two years after

Thursday, January 12, 2012

People sit outside a house that was destroyed by the January 2010 earthquake in Port au Prince, Haiti January 3, 2012. January 12th will mark the second anniversary of the devastating earthquake that killed more than 200,000 people in Haiti. Rubble removal remains a priority in the reconstruction effort. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Amputee patients who have lost legs during the 2010 earthquake wait at a center run by Handicap International to undergo rehabilitative therapy in Port-au-Prince January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A UN soldier from Brazilian Battalion 2 (BraBatt 2) patrols a neighbourhood in Port-au-Prince August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

A boy walks inside a makeshift camp for earthquake survivors in Port-au-Prince, March 19, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide celebrate on his motorcade as it leaves the airport in route for his home in Port-au-Prince March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Haitians men sleep as they ride on the top of truck loaded with bananas on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People cheer as a woman dances in front of the heavily damaged National Palace during a memorial held to commemorate victims of the 2010 earthquake, in downtown Port-au-Prince, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

A girl and an amputee stand at a window opening at the main cathedral during a mass to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the 2010 quake in downtown Port-au-Prince, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Haitians attend a ceremony to remember the victims of the January 2010 earthquake in Titanyen January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Soccer players from Haiti's Zaryen team (in blue) and the national amputee team fight for the ball during a friendly match at the national stadium in Port-au-Prince January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

A woman prays among the rubble of the damaged main cathedral in downtown Port-au-Prince, January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

A boy plays in a refuse-clogged canal in Port-au-Prince January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Protesters clash with U.N. soldiers in Port-au-Prince in the wake of yesterday's release of preliminary election results for Haiti's countrywide elections December 8, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Haitian police run past burning tyres as protesters take to the streets after the release of preliminary election results for Haiti's countrywide elections, in Port-au-Prince December 7, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

A Haitian with symptoms of cholera is transported in a wheelbarrow in the slums of Cite-Soleil in Port-au-Prince November 19, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

A man walks in the rain at down town Port-au-Prince October 31, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

A Haitian woman dressed in a bridal gown prepares to enter her wedding ceremony at a partially destroyed catholic church in Port-au-Prince March 19, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A Haitian woman screams and shouts slogans next to her child after the detention of her husband at a local police station in Port-au-Prince March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A boy looks at a bulldozer clear rubble from a destroyed church in Port-au-Prince February 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Haitians prepare to bury a dead body at a mass grave in Titanyen, where tens of thousands of bodies have already been buried, outside Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 25, 2010. REUTERS/St-Felix Evens

A police officer arrests a looter in a commercial area of downtown Port-au-Prince February 16, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Survivors of Haiti's recent earthquake receive packets of water at Silvio Cantor stadium in Port-au-Prince February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A Haitian man's shadow is cast as he walks past graffiti in Port-au-Prince, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A disabled man who was a victim of the earthquake walks with the help of crutches in Port-au-Prince, January 27, 2010. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A boy stands at a makeshift camp at a golf course in Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A resident reacts as he waits in line during a food distribution at the presidential palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

An earthquake survivor carries water at a makeshift refugee camp in Port-au-Prince January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Fifteen-year-old Fabianne Geismar lies dead after being shot in the head after looting wall hangings from a destroyed store in Port-au-Prince January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A private security guard stands outside a burning store in downtown Port-au-Prince January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne land with Sea Hawk helicopters at the garden of the damaged Presidential Palace in Port-au-Prince January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Looters run with goods from a destroyed store in downtown Port-au-Prince January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man carries an injured girl outside a makeshift hospital in Port-au-Prince January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman raises her arms for products as people loot from a destroyed shop after Tuesday's earthquake in Port-au-Prince, January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A child walks past a crack caused by the earthquake in a street in Port-au-Prince January 16, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A injured child receives medical treatment after an earthquake in Port-au-Prince January 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman reacts near destroyed buildings after an earthquake in Port-au-Prince January 13, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

