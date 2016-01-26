Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jan 26, 2016 | 2:45am GMT

Haitians protest election results

Two women cross a street blocked by rocks and a burning barricade before a demonstration against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Two women cross a street blocked by rocks and a burning barricade before a demonstration against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Two women cross a street blocked by rocks and a burning barricade before a demonstration against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
1 / 18
A National Police officer uses a shotgun to disperse protesters during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A National Police officer uses a shotgun to disperse protesters during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A National Police officer uses a shotgun to disperse protesters during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
2 / 18
A protester kicks a smoke grenade during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A protester kicks a smoke grenade during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A protester kicks a smoke grenade during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
3 / 18
A man washes his face after being affected by tear gas during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man washes his face after being affected by tear gas during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A man washes his face after being affected by tear gas during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
4 / 18
Protesters throw rocks to National Police officers during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Protesters throw rocks to National Police officers during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
Protesters throw rocks to National Police officers during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
5 / 18
A man riding a bike passes next to a car that was set afire by protesters during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man riding a bike passes next to a car that was set afire by protesters during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A man riding a bike passes next to a car that was set afire by protesters during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
6 / 18
A protester throws a rock during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A protester throws a rock during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A protester throws a rock during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
7 / 18
Protesters march during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Protesters march during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Protesters march during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
8 / 18
A National Police officer clears a burning barricade during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A National Police officer clears a burning barricade during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A National Police officer clears a burning barricade during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
9 / 18
A protester tries to pump gasoline to feed a little fire at a gas station during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A protester tries to pump gasoline to feed a little fire at a gas station during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A protester tries to pump gasoline to feed a little fire at a gas station during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
10 / 18
A mock coffin that was carried by protesters is seen on the ground after National Police officers dispersed them with tear gas during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A mock coffin that was carried by protesters is seen on the ground after National Police officers dispersed them with tear gas during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 18, 2015....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 18, 2015
A mock coffin that was carried by protesters is seen on the ground after National Police officers dispersed them with tear gas during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
11 / 18
A man carries a woman away from the body of a dead man near a barricade on a street in Port-au-Prince, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man carries a woman away from the body of a dead man near a barricade on a street in Port-au-Prince, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A man carries a woman away from the body of a dead man near a barricade on a street in Port-au-Prince, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
12 / 18
A motorbike passes burning tyres at a barricade during protests after the announcement of the results of the presidential election, on a street in Port-au-Prince, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A motorbike passes burning tyres at a barricade during protests after the announcement of the results of the presidential election, on a street in Port-au-Prince, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A motorbike passes burning tyres at a barricade during protests after the announcement of the results of the presidential election, on a street in Port-au-Prince, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
13 / 18
National Police officers secure an area where residents and protesters clashed during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

National Police officers secure an area where residents and protesters clashed during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
National Police officers secure an area where residents and protesters clashed during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
14 / 18
A man spits after being affected by tear gas during a demonstration to protest against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man spits after being affected by tear gas during a demonstration to protest against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A man spits after being affected by tear gas during a demonstration to protest against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
15 / 18
A National Police officer immobilizes a protestor carrying a machete during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A National Police officer immobilizes a protestor carrying a machete during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A National Police officer immobilizes a protestor carrying a machete during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
16 / 18
A protester throws a rock during clashes with residents in a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A protester throws a rock during clashes with residents in a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A protester throws a rock during clashes with residents in a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
17 / 18
Residents watch protesters marching during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Residents watch protesters marching during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Residents watch protesters marching during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
The candidates: Brian Snyder

The candidates: Brian Snyder

Next Slideshows

The candidates: Brian Snyder

The candidates: Brian Snyder

One candidate, one photographer, one week to go.

25 Jan 2016
Rumsfeld: From politician to gamer

Rumsfeld: From politician to gamer

Former U.S. secretary of defense Donald Rumsfeld revives the game of Churchill Solitaire with a new mobile app.

25 Jan 2016
Faces of Islamic State

Faces of Islamic State

Inside the ranks of the radical militant group.

25 Jan 2016
Gaza floods

Gaza floods

Heavy rains and a winter storm bring flooding to the Gaza Strip.

25 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures