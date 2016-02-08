Halftime show at Super Bowl 50
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform during the half-time show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Coldplay singer Chris Martin performs during halftime in Super Bowl 50. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Bruno Mars performs during halftime. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Beyonce performs at halftime. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Beyonce (L), Chris Martin (C) and Bruno Mars perform during the half-time show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, performs with the band. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bruno Mars performs during halftime. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Coldplay performs. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Chris Martin, lead singer of Coldplay, performs. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bruno Mars performs during halftime. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
