Pictures | Mon Oct 26, 2015 | 6:00pm GMT

Halloween for the dogs

A dog dressed as Pope Francis during the annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A woman dressed as Catwoman holds her dog dressed as Batman. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A dog named Sampson covered in orange paint. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A man holds his dog dressed as a Yankees fan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Two men hold their pug. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A woman dressed as the wicked witch from 'The Wizard of Oz' holds her dog dressed as a flying monkey. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A woman adjusts the costume of her dogs dressed as circus animals. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A woman dressed as Dorothy from 'The Wizard of Oz' holds her dog playing the role of Toto. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A dog sits in a homemade toy DeLorean car. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A bulldog dressed as Marilyn Monroe. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A woman holds her white teacup Pomeranian named Zuzu. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A man and a woman dressed as Day of the Dead characters hold their chihuahuas. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
A man holds his Corgi standing next to a woman wearing a Corgi t-shirt. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
