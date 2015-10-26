Halloween for the dogs
A dog dressed as Pope Francis during the annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman dressed as Catwoman holds her dog dressed as Batman. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A dog named Sampson covered in orange paint. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man holds his dog dressed as a Yankees fan. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Two men hold their pug. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman dressed as the wicked witch from 'The Wizard of Oz' holds her dog dressed as a flying monkey. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman adjusts the costume of her dogs dressed as circus animals. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman dressed as Dorothy from 'The Wizard of Oz' holds her dog playing the role of Toto. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A dog sits in a homemade toy DeLorean car. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A bulldog dressed as Marilyn Monroe. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman holds her white teacup Pomeranian named Zuzu. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man and a woman dressed as Day of the Dead characters hold their chihuahuas. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man holds his Corgi standing next to a woman wearing a Corgi t-shirt. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Next Slideshows
Halloween parade in Tokyo
More than 100,000 spectators turn up to watch the costumed parade.
Barefoot migrants
Undertaking the treacherous journey to Europe without shoes.
Sculptures by the sea
Sydney's coastal walk has been transformed into a temporary sculpture park, billed as the largest free sculpture exhibition in the world.
1985 and now
On the eve of Back to the Future day, the date Marty McFly traveled to in the film, we compare the world in 1985 with now.
MORE IN PICTURES
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.
Views from America's National Parks
Spectacular views from America's national parks.