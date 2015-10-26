Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Oct 26, 2015 | 4:56pm GMT

Halloween parade in Tokyo

A participant in costume poses for a picture after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo. More than 100,000 spectators turned up to watch the parade, where 2,500 participants dressed up in costumes, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A participant in costume poses for a picture after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo. More than 100,000 spectators turned up to watch the parade, where 2,500 participants dressed up in costumes, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Yuya...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A participant in costume poses for a picture after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo. More than 100,000 spectators turned up to watch the parade, where 2,500 participants dressed up in costumes, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
1 / 20
Participants in costume eat hamburgers inside a fast food restaurant after the Halloween parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Participants in costume eat hamburgers inside a fast food restaurant after the Halloween parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Participants in costume eat hamburgers inside a fast food restaurant after the Halloween parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
2 / 20
Participants in costume pose. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Participants in costume pose. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Participants in costume pose. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
3 / 20
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
4 / 20
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
5 / 20
Participants dressed up as "Star Wars" characters take part in a Star Wars parade, part of the Halloween parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Participants dressed up as "Star Wars" characters take part in a Star Wars parade, part of the Halloween parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Participants dressed up as "Star Wars" characters take part in a Star Wars parade, part of the Halloween parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
6 / 20
A participant in costume poses for a picture. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A participant in costume poses for a picture. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A participant in costume poses for a picture. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
7 / 20
Participants in costume pose. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Participants in costume pose. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Participants in costume pose. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
8 / 20
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
9 / 20
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
10 / 20
A girl in costume waits for the parade to start. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A girl in costume waits for the parade to start. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A girl in costume waits for the parade to start. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
11 / 20
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
12 / 20
A boy dressed up as a character from "Star Wars" take part in a Star Wars parade, part of the Halloween parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A boy dressed up as a character from "Star Wars" take part in a Star Wars parade, part of the Halloween parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A boy dressed up as a character from "Star Wars" take part in a Star Wars parade, part of the Halloween parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
13 / 20
A visitor takes pictures of participants in costume. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A visitor takes pictures of participants in costume. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A visitor takes pictures of participants in costume. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
14 / 20
A boy looks at his father dressed up as Darth Vader from "Star Wars". REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A boy looks at his father dressed up as Darth Vader from "Star Wars". REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A boy looks at his father dressed up as Darth Vader from "Star Wars". REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
15 / 20
Participants in costume pose. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Participants in costume pose. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Participants in costume pose. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
16 / 20
Boys in costume wait for the parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Boys in costume wait for the parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Boys in costume wait for the parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
17 / 20
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
18 / 20
A visitor (2nd R) poses for photographs with performers in make-up and costumes during an event to celebrate the upcoming Halloween at the Happy Valley Amusement Park in Beijing, China, October 25, 2015. Picture taken October 25, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

A visitor (2nd R) poses for photographs with performers in make-up and costumes during an event to celebrate the upcoming Halloween at the Happy Valley Amusement Park in Beijing, China, October 25, 2015. Picture taken October 25, 2015. REUTERS/China...more

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A visitor (2nd R) poses for photographs with performers in make-up and costumes during an event to celebrate the upcoming Halloween at the Happy Valley Amusement Park in Beijing, China, October 25, 2015. Picture taken October 25, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Close
19 / 20
A participant in costume sits along a street after the parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A participant in costume sits along a street after the parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A participant in costume sits along a street after the parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Barefoot migrants

Barefoot migrants

Next Slideshows

Barefoot migrants

Barefoot migrants

Undertaking the treacherous journey to Europe without shoes.

23 Oct 2015
Sculptures by the sea

Sculptures by the sea

Sydney's coastal walk has been transformed into a temporary sculpture park, billed as the largest free sculpture exhibition in the world.

23 Oct 2015
1985 and now

1985 and now

On the eve of Back to the Future day, the date Marty McFly traveled to in the film, we compare the world in 1985 with now.

22 Oct 2015
Korea's divided families

Korea's divided families

Korean families torn apart after the 1950-53 Korean War rejoice in brief, rare reunions.

21 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Separatist military drills in Ukraine�s pro-Russian region

Separatist military drills in Ukraine�s pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People�s Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

Views from America's National Parks

Views from America's National Parks

Spectacular views from America's national parks.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures