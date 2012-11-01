Edition:
Halloween surf contest

<p>Denise Waling, 33, as Wonder Woman and Kevin Schwimer, 30, as a dead bride, compete during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Emily Bates, 22, crashes into another competitor as she wears a Foxy Cleopatra costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A woman competes in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Dr Nancy Sobel, 57, competes as a Halloween Octopus during the ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Tammy Mowery competes in a Hooters costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A man dressed as Aladdin competes during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Lorenzo Maggiore, 51, competes dressed as Dorothy from the movie "The Wizard of Oz" during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Kevin Schwimer, 30, competes wearing a dead bride costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A woman competes dressed as a boxer during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A couple competes during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Joe Crowly, 15, competes in a workman costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Sean Gard, 17, competes as a chef during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Denise Waling, 33, wades into the water dressed as Wonder Woman during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A man competes in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>David Mann, 37, walks down the beach in an oil tycoon costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Participants wait to compete in the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A woman competes on a paddle board wearing a President Kennedy mask during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Lorenzo Maggiore, 51, competes dressed as Dorothy from the movie "The Wizard of Oz" during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Tammy Mowery competes in a Hooters costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A man surfs on his back dressed as a skeleton during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A competitor dressed as a hot dog wipes out during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A bird flies over Joe Crowly, 15, as he competes in a workman costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Emily Bates, 22, wears a Foxy Cleopatra costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Competitors ride waves during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A man walks up the beach in costume during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

