Halloween surf contest
Jeremy Porfilio, 41, and Tammy Mowery ride a wave dressed as Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and his ex-girlfriend Kendra Wilkinson during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 25, 2014....more
JohnPaul Trotter, 31, rides a wave dressed as President Ronald Reagan after competing in the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
John Broz, 28, rides a wave in a costume entitled 'The redneck yacht club' during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A competitor dressed as Captain America rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vienna Werner, 16, rides a wave dressed as a rabbit during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A competitor rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A competitor rides a wave dressed as a Ghostbuster during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cassidy Hallerstein, 13 rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A competitor rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A competitor rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vienna Werner, 16, rides a wave dressed as a rabbit during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
David Nickerson, 24, rides a wave dressed as Mrs Doubtfire during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Colby Palacio, 14, rides a wave dressed as the Statue of Liberty during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Catello Dannunzio, 12, prepares to compete as Superman during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Competitors run into the Pacific Ocean during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Competitors run into the Pacific Ocean during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
David Nickerson, 24, runs down the beach as Mrs Doubtfire to compete in the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vienna Werner, 16, (L) and Colby Palacio, 14, (3rd L) wait to compete during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
David Quiros, 24, demonstrates a slam dunk on his surfboard while dressed as James Harden before the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Competitors run into the Pacific Ocean during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
