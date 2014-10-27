Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Oct 27, 2014 | 3:17pm GMT

Halloween surf contest

Jeremy Porfilio, 41, and Tammy Mowery ride a wave dressed as Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and his ex-girlfriend Kendra Wilkinson during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jeremy Porfilio, 41, and Tammy Mowery ride a wave dressed as Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and his ex-girlfriend Kendra Wilkinson during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 25, 2014....more

Monday, October 27, 2014
Jeremy Porfilio, 41, and Tammy Mowery ride a wave dressed as Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and his ex-girlfriend Kendra Wilkinson during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 20
JohnPaul Trotter, 31, rides a wave dressed as President Ronald Reagan after competing in the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

JohnPaul Trotter, 31, rides a wave dressed as President Ronald Reagan after competing in the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 27, 2014
JohnPaul Trotter, 31, rides a wave dressed as President Ronald Reagan after competing in the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 20
John Broz, 28, rides a wave in a costume entitled 'The redneck yacht club' during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

John Broz, 28, rides a wave in a costume entitled 'The redneck yacht club' during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 27, 2014
John Broz, 28, rides a wave in a costume entitled 'The redneck yacht club' during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 20
A competitor dressed as Captain America rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A competitor dressed as Captain America rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 27, 2014
A competitor dressed as Captain America rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 20
Vienna Werner, 16, rides a wave dressed as a rabbit during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Vienna Werner, 16, rides a wave dressed as a rabbit during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 27, 2014
Vienna Werner, 16, rides a wave dressed as a rabbit during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 20
A competitor rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A competitor rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 27, 2014
A competitor rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 20
A competitor rides a wave dressed as a Ghostbuster during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A competitor rides a wave dressed as a Ghostbuster during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 27, 2014
A competitor rides a wave dressed as a Ghostbuster during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 20
Cassidy Hallerstein, 13 rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cassidy Hallerstein, 13 rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 27, 2014
Cassidy Hallerstein, 13 rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 20
A competitor rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A competitor rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 27, 2014
A competitor rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 20
A competitor rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A competitor rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 27, 2014
A competitor rides a wave during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 20
Vienna Werner, 16, rides a wave dressed as a rabbit during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Vienna Werner, 16, rides a wave dressed as a rabbit during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 27, 2014
Vienna Werner, 16, rides a wave dressed as a rabbit during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 20
David Nickerson, 24, rides a wave dressed as Mrs Doubtfire during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

David Nickerson, 24, rides a wave dressed as Mrs Doubtfire during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 27, 2014
David Nickerson, 24, rides a wave dressed as Mrs Doubtfire during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 20
Colby Palacio, 14, rides a wave dressed as the Statue of Liberty during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Colby Palacio, 14, rides a wave dressed as the Statue of Liberty during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 27, 2014
Colby Palacio, 14, rides a wave dressed as the Statue of Liberty during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 20
Catello Dannunzio, 12, prepares to compete as Superman during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Catello Dannunzio, 12, prepares to compete as Superman during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 27, 2014
Catello Dannunzio, 12, prepares to compete as Superman during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 20
Competitors run into the Pacific Ocean during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Competitors run into the Pacific Ocean during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 27, 2014
Competitors run into the Pacific Ocean during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 20
Competitors run into the Pacific Ocean during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Competitors run into the Pacific Ocean during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 27, 2014
Competitors run into the Pacific Ocean during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 20
David Nickerson, 24, runs down the beach as Mrs Doubtfire to compete in the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

David Nickerson, 24, runs down the beach as Mrs Doubtfire to compete in the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 27, 2014
David Nickerson, 24, runs down the beach as Mrs Doubtfire to compete in the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 20
Vienna Werner, 16, (L) and Colby Palacio, 14, (3rd L) wait to compete during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Vienna Werner, 16, (L) and Colby Palacio, 14, (3rd L) wait to compete during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 27, 2014
Vienna Werner, 16, (L) and Colby Palacio, 14, (3rd L) wait to compete during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 20
David Quiros, 24, demonstrates a slam dunk on his surfboard while dressed as James Harden before the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

David Quiros, 24, demonstrates a slam dunk on his surfboard while dressed as James Harden before the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 27, 2014
David Quiros, 24, demonstrates a slam dunk on his surfboard while dressed as James Harden before the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 20
Competitors run into the Pacific Ocean during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Competitors run into the Pacific Ocean during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 27, 2014
Competitors run into the Pacific Ocean during the 7th annual ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Mussolini's bunker

Mussolini's bunker

Next Slideshows

Mussolini's bunker

Mussolini's bunker

Benito Mussolini's personal air raid shelter opening to the public for the first time.

27 Oct 2014
WWI unearthed

WWI unearthed

Artifacts discovered on the battlefields of World War One.

25 Oct 2014
The barricades of Hong Kong

The barricades of Hong Kong

Five weeks have passed since pro-democracy protesters began blocking major roads.

24 Oct 2014
Festival of lights

Festival of lights

Images from Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

23 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition leaders branded Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

The art of the selfie

The art of the selfie

A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Driven from Mosul

Driven from Mosul

Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.

China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.

Chinese paramilitary training

Chinese paramilitary training

Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures