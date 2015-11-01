Halloween tricks and treats

A bloody, fake open torso with jelly guts made of gummy candy is seen as a woman works at the Zombie Gourmet homemade candy manufacturer on the outskirts of Mexico City October 30, 2015. A candy maker in Mexico is raising the stakes this Halloween...more

A bloody, fake open torso with jelly guts made of gummy candy is seen as a woman works at the Zombie Gourmet homemade candy manufacturer on the outskirts of Mexico City October 30, 2015. A candy maker in Mexico is raising the stakes this Halloween when it comes to spooky with chewable candy ears and an edible candy foetus for the ultimate prankster. Joyce Martias set up her business, "Zombie Gourmet," from her home, with the objective of making the scariest treats for all occasions. Halloween is her peak season, with family candy packs of bloody feet, eyes, ears and noses retailing for 850 Mexican pesos ($51 U.S.). REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

