Pictures | Sun Nov 1, 2015 | 3:35pm GMT

Halloween tricks and treats

A man dressed up as Pinhead from the Hellraiser series poses for a photo as his subway train pulls away at Times Square station in the Manhattan borough of New York, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Revelers dressed as characters from Star Wars have a lightsaber battle as they take part in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Trick or treaters play behind a scrim with a strobe light during Halloween night in Silver Spring, Maryland, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Sisters dressed as the Grady twins from the movie "The Shining" pose for a photo inside their house as they take part in the second edition of "Noche del Terror" (Horror night) during Halloween celebrations in the neighborhood of Churriana, near Malaga, southern Spain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

David Nicholson, 21, surfs as "The Mask" during the ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cheryl Hill wears a thundercloud costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, which attracts nearly 500,000 people annually, in West Hollywood, California October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A man dressed as Twisty from the American Horror Story television show poses at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, which attracts nearly 500,000 people annually, in West Hollywood, California October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

People take part in the Children's Halloween day parade at Washington Square Park in the Manhattan borough of New York October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A group of men dressed as Star Wars character Princess Leia pose at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, which attracts nearly 500,000 people annually, in West Hollywood, California October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Benjamin Chodosch, 9, dressed in a costume as a sumo wrestler, does the limbo during a Halloween party in Port Washington, New York, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Prime Minister-designate Justin Trudeau and his son Hadrien go trick-or-treating on Halloween in Ottawa on October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Justin Tang/Pool

A child dressed as Batman takes part in the Children's Halloween day parade at Washington Square Park in the Manhattan borough of New York October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man rides a tiny bicycle though Times Square on Halloween in Manhattan, New York October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A boy walks during Halloween celebrations in La Fresneda, northern Spain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A man wearing Halloween face paint kisses his girlfriend during Halloween celebrations in the downtown of Seoul, South Korea, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A child struggles to keep hair out of her mouth as she is carried by an adult in a mask as they take part in the Children's Halloween day parade at Washington Square Park in the Manhattan borough of New York October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Joey Callhehan, 13, competes dressed as a baby during the ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California, United States, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People take a selfie in a zombie walk during Halloween celebrations in Berlin, Germany, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A child dressed as a genie takes part in the Children's Halloween day parade at Washington Square Park in the Manhattan borough of New York October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants in costumes rest at a cafe during Halloween celebrations in the downtown of Seoul, South Korea, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

People take part in a zombie walk during Halloween celebrations in Berlin, Germany, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A cosplayer in a Halloween costume poses for photographs at the 2015 Comic Fiesta event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A bloody, fake open torso with jelly guts made of gummy candy is seen as a woman works at the Zombie Gourmet homemade candy manufacturer on the outskirts of Mexico City October 30, 2015. A candy maker in Mexico is raising the stakes this Halloween when it comes to spooky with chewable candy ears and an edible candy foetus for the ultimate prankster. Joyce Martias set up her business, "Zombie Gourmet," from her home, with the objective of making the scariest treats for all occasions. Halloween is her peak season, with family candy packs of bloody feet, eyes, ears and noses retailing for 850 Mexican pesos ($51 U.S.). REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Alejandra Rodriguez, 8, eats a bloody nose made of gummy candy and red jelly at the Zombie Gourmet homemade candy manufacturer on the out skirts of Mexico City October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Cooper Colby, 13, surfs dressed as a mad scientist during the ZJ Boarding House Haunted Heats Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

