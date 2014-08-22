Edition:
Fri Aug 22, 2014

Hamas executes 'collaborators'

Hamas militants grab Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, before executing them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
A Hamas militant grabs a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before executing him in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
Hamas militants grab a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
A Hamas militant grabs a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
A Hamas militant grabs a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
Palestinians watch as Hamas militants execute Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
Hamas militants surround Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel before executing them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
A Hamas militant grabs a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
Palestinians watch as Hamas militants execute Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
Hamas militants grab a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
People watch as Hamas militants surround Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel before they executing them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
Hamas militants surround Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, before their execution in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
People watch as Hamas militants surround the bodies of Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel after they executed them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
Hamas militants surround the bodies of Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel after executing them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
Palestinians gather around the bloodstains of Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel after they were executed by Hamas militants in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
