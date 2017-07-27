Hamas 'summer camp'
Young Palestinians crawl under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Young Palestinians swing across monkey bars over fire during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Young Palestinians crawl during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A young Palestinian crawls under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Young Palestinians take part in a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Young Palestinians crawl under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Young Palestinians swing across monkey bars over fire during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Next Slideshows
Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens
Thousands of Muslim worshippers surged into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and at least 113 were hurt in scuffles with police after Israel lifted security measures...
Jeff Bezos now world's richest person
Amazon's Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates to become the world's richest person.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Deadly monsoon rains lash India
Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.
MORE IN PICTURES
Syria's unexploded cluster bombs
With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes.
National strike in Venezuela
Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress.
Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens
Thousands of Muslim worshippers surged into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and at least 113 were hurt in scuffles with police after Israel lifted security measures imposed at the sacred site in the face of days of violent protests.
Jeff Bezos now world's richest person
Amazon's Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates to become the world's richest person.
Chinese opera revisits Long March
An opera telling the story of the Red Army's long march in 1935, will have its premiere soon as China marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.