Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jul 27, 2017 | 9:50pm BST

Hamas 'summer camp'

Young Palestinians crawl under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Young Palestinians crawl under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Young Palestinians crawl under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
1 / 7
Young Palestinians swing across monkey bars over fire during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Young Palestinians swing across monkey bars over fire during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Young Palestinians swing across monkey bars over fire during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
2 / 7
Young Palestinians crawl during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Young Palestinians crawl during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Young Palestinians crawl during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
3 / 7
A young Palestinian crawls under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A young Palestinian crawls under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A young Palestinian crawls under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
4 / 7
Young Palestinians take part in a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Young Palestinians take part in a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Young Palestinians take part in a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
5 / 7
Young Palestinians crawl under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Young Palestinians crawl under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Young Palestinians crawl under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
6 / 7
Young Palestinians swing across monkey bars over fire during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Young Palestinians swing across monkey bars over fire during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Young Palestinians swing across monkey bars over fire during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens

Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens

Next Slideshows

Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens

Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens

Thousands of Muslim worshippers surged into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and at least 113 were hurt in scuffles with police after Israel lifted security measures...

27 Jul 2017
Jeff Bezos now world's richest person

Jeff Bezos now world's richest person

Amazon's Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates to become the world's richest person.

27 Jul 2017
MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

27 Jul 2017
Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.

27 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

National strike in Venezuela

National strike in Venezuela

Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress.

Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens

Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens

Thousands of Muslim worshippers surged into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and at least 113 were hurt in scuffles with police after Israel lifted security measures imposed at the sacred site in the face of days of violent protests.

Jeff Bezos now world's richest person

Jeff Bezos now world's richest person

Amazon's Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates to become the world's richest person.

Chinese opera revisits Long March

Chinese opera revisits Long March

An opera telling the story of the Red Army's long march in 1935, will have its premiere soon as China marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics Championships

Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast