Hands of time

Visitors at the Musee d'Orsay are seen in silhouette as they look behind a giant clock face at the former Orsay railway station, in Paris, France July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A damaged old tower is seen after an earthquake in Finale Emilia, Italy, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2012
Workers shelter from the rain at Reuters Plaza in Canary Wharf, Docklands, east London May 10, 2005. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A twisted clock, spiders webs and debris are seen from inside a damaged primary school at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture only some 6 km (4 miles) from crippled Daiichi power plant, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2013
Two cigarettes replacing the hands of a clock to remind customers of the upcoming smoking ban, are pictured in the Weisses Roessl restaurant in Hanau, 30km (19 miles) south of Frankfurt, March 22, 2007. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, March 22, 2007
The four-faced clock at Grand Central Terminal is seen in the foreground as a man uses a walkway in New York March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A Palestinian girl is reflected in a mirror as she stands at her family's house lit by a torch during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Technicians work on a five-foot tower clock at the Electric Time Company in Medfield, Massachusetts March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2006
An Indian army soldier crosses a road with a wall clock which was temporary fixed at the side of a road to monitor parade timing, after the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
A damaged wall clock is seen lying in the debris of a collapsed house, after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A man inside a floorstanding "human clock" uses a marking pen to set the time in Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum January 3, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2010
Cleaners abseil down one of the faces of Big Ben, to clean and polish the clock face, above the Houses of Parliament, in central London August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A roadside vendor waits for customers at his stall of clocks and watches in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2012
A visitor poses for a photograph at the Museum of Optical Illusions in St. Petersburg, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Reuters / Tuesday, October 07, 2014
The clock of the main hall is seen inside the Musee d'Orsay in Paris, France, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
A broken clock is seen in a destroyed house in Rikuzentakata after the area was devastated by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, April 02, 2011
A man talks with his lawyer inside the administration office for immigrants in Athens June 30, 2009. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2009
Clocks are seen during the performance "tck tck tck" by Global Campaign for Climate Action at the Barcelona Climate Change Talks, November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2009
Richard Doerner, a museum specialist for the U.S. Senate, restarts the historic Ohio Clock outside the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2013
The statue of Britain's former Prime Minister Winston Churchill is reflected onto the rain covered pavement in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Friday, January 30, 2015
