"Hands up, don't shoot"
St. Louis Rams wide receiver Stedman Bailey (12) and wide receiver Tavon Austin (11) and tight end Jared Cook (89) and wide receiver Chris Givens (13) and wide receiver Kenny Britt (81) put their hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a...more
Nov 30, 2014; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Rams wide receiver Kenny Britt puts his hands up to show support for Michael Brown before a game against the Oakland Raiders at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, November 30, 20014.
A female protester raises her hands while blocking police cars in Ferguson, Missouri, November 25, 2014.
Amanda Ashe of Oakland raises her hands as a police helicopter circles overhead during the second night of demonstrations in Emeryville, California, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November...more
Attendees hold their hands up while chanting "Hands up don't shoot," as they wait in line to take part in the funeral services for 18-year-old Michael Brown at the Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Missouri, August 25, 2014.
A protester's raised arms are pictured during a march, following the Monday grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in Los Angeles, California November 25, 2014.
Cornell William Brooks, the President and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), raises his hands while marching through Ferguson, Missouri November 29, 2014.
A man kneels in the road in front of a line of police during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2014, following the grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
Protesters chanting "Hands up, don't shop" demonstrate outside of Macy's in Herald Square during the Black Friday shopping day in New York November 28, 2014.
A protester, demanding the criminal indictment of a white police officer who shot dead an unarmed black teenager in August, shouts slogans while stopping traffic while marching through a suburb in St. Louis, Missouri November 23, 2014.
Inmates in the South Bay House of Corrections put their hands in the air after taping the name "Mike Brown" on the window of their cell as demonstrators clash with police on the street below the facility in Boston, Massachusetts, November 25, 2014.
Cal Brown (2nd L) and Michael Brown Sr. (C), stepmother and father of 18-year-old Michael Brown, raise their hands with Reverend Al Sharpton as attorney Benjamin Crump (2nd R) leads the slogan, "Hands Up, Don't Shoot," while attending the Peace Fest...more
Tiara Marshall (R), 24, joins people lying in an intersection during a demonstration, following the Monday grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in Los Angeles, California November 25, 2014.
Protesters stand-off against police during a protest in Ferguson, Missouri October 10, 2014.
Protesters block the 101 freeway in Los Angeles, California, following Monday's grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 25, 2014.
An activist artist pastes images, part of the #AllHandsOnDeck project by artist Damon Davis, on top of boarded-up businesses in Ferguson, Missouri November 19, 2014.
Demonstrators chant slogans during a rally in St. Louis, Missouri October 11, 2014.
A protester stands with his hands on his head as a cloud of tear gas approaches after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.
A protester demonstrates in front of police officers during a demonstration at a Walmart store in St. Louis, Missouri, October 13, 2014.
Protesters gather across the street from the police department in Ferguson, Missouri September 26, 2014.
Religious leaders hold up their hands as the riot police move in during a protest at the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, October 13, 2014.
Demonstrators raise their arms as they protest against the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 19, 2014.
A protester demanding justice for Michael Brown faces off with a line of police in riot gear outside the Edward Jones Dome, the site of the NFL football game between the St. Louis Rams and the Oakland Raiders, in downtown St. Louis, Missouri November...more
Members of a rowdy group of demonstrators stand with their hands up as they are lit by a police spotlight on West Florissant during protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014.
Demonstrators confront police with their arms raised during on-going demonstrations to protest against the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, August 16, 2014.
A woman holds up painted hands during a protest against the verdict announced in the shooting death of Michael Brown, in Times Square, New York, November 25, 2014.
