Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jul 7, 2015 | 7:50pm BST

Happy 116th Birthday

Susannah Mushatt Jones (seated), known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. Jones, who has become the world's oldest living person, is the daughter of sharecroppers and granddaughter of slaves. Her 116th birthday was officially on Monday but celebrated today in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Susannah Mushatt Jones (seated), known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. Jones, who has become the world's oldest living person, is the daughter of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones (seated), known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. Jones, who has become the world's oldest living person, is the daughter of sharecroppers and granddaughter of slaves. Her 116th birthday was officially on Monday but celebrated today in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 11
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 11
Attendees prepare for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees prepare for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Attendees prepare for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 11
A cake decorated for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" rests on a table before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A cake decorated for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" rests on a table before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A cake decorated for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" rests on a table before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 11
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" has a jersey draped over her and selfies taken during a celebration for her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" has a jersey draped over her and selfies taken during a celebration for her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" has a jersey draped over her and selfies taken during a celebration for her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 11
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 11
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 11
Workers prepare balloons for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Workers prepare balloons for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Workers prepare balloons for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 11
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 11
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 11
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Battle for Yemen

Battle for Yemen

Next Slideshows

Battle for Yemen

Battle for Yemen

Houthi, Sunni and Islamist militias fight for control of Yemen, while a Saudi-led bombing campaign continues.

07 Jul 2015
Ten years ago in London

Ten years ago in London

Images from the July 7 2005 bombings in London.

07 Jul 2015
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

06 Jul 2015
China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

06 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Fleeing South Sudan's civil war

Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.

Erdogan's Turkey

Erdogan's Turkey

Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.

Commoner Queen

Commoner Queen

Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.

Dancing with the Irish

Dancing with the Irish

Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp

Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

Fire ravages French migrant camp

Fire ravages French migrant camp

A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures