Happy New Year 2013
Confetti is dropped on revelers at midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Revelers celebrate the start of the new year in Times Square in New York January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
People watch as fireworks explode over the coast of Vina del Mar as part of the New Year celebrations, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
National Guardsman John Cebak (R) kisses his fiancee Sonja Babic at the start of the new year in Times Square in New York January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A man watches as fireworks explode over the coast of Vina del Mar as part of the New Year celebrations, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Smoke from incense rises over people as they stand in line to offer New Year prayers at a Sensoji temple in Tokyo January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Revelers cheer as they stand in Times Square ahead of New Year celebrations in New York December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A woman celebrates the New Year as she watches fireworks exploding above Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Visitors take pictures and videos during a light show as part of a New Year countdown celebration at the financial square on the Bund in Shanghai December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Pakistani youths celebrate the New Year on a street in Lahore January 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohsin Raza
Revellers write the number 2013 using sparklers during the Hogmanay (New Year) street party celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland December 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Fireworks explode across the skyline near the London Eye during New Year celebrations in London January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
North Koreans watch fireworks to greet new year in Pyongyang early January 1, 2013 in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency. REUTERS/KCNA
A reveler stands in Time Square before celebrating the New Year in New York, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Fireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon during New Year celebrations in Athens January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Gary Marion, portraying female impersonator Sushi, hangs in an oversized replica of a women's red high heel over Duval Street late December 31, 2012, at the Bourbon Street Pub Complex in Key West, Florida. The Red Shoe Drop has become a Key West tradition and is one of five Florida Keys warm-weather takes on New York City's Times Square ball drop marking the beginning of the New Year. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout
Fireworks explode over St. Basil Cathedral at Red Square during New Year's Day celebrations in Moscow January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
NATO troops from the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) dance during celebrations on New Year's Eve in Kabul December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Empty champagne bottles and glasses are pictured during a New Year's Eve celebrations in Vienna December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Fireworks explode near the Malaysia's landmark Petronas Twin Towers during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Syamsul Bahri Muhammad
A security guard stands behind a New Year signboard at Myanmar's first public New Year countdown celebrations on Myoma grounds in Yangon December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Traders wearing "2013" glasses celebrating New Year's Eve work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Fireworks explode from Taiwan's tallest skyscraper, the Taipei 101 during New Year celebrations in Taipei January 1, 2013. The Chinese characters read "Taipei 101". REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Fireworks light the sky over Victoria Harbour during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A follower of Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda pays tribute to Iemanja, goddess of the sea, in Praia Vermelha (Red Beach) in Rio de Janeiro December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
People release balloons as the Tokyo Tower is illuminated to celebrate the New Year at a countdown event in Tokyo January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Fireworks explode over and around the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations January 1, 2013. More than 1.5 million people were expected to line the foreshores of the harbour to watch the annual new year fireworks show. REUTERS/David Gray
