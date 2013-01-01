Happy New Year 2013

Gary Marion, portraying female impersonator Sushi, hangs in an oversized replica of a women's red high heel over Duval Street late December 31, 2012, at the Bourbon Street Pub Complex in Key West, Florida. The Red Shoe Drop has become a Key West tradition and is one of five Florida Keys warm-weather takes on New York City's Times Square ball drop marking the beginning of the New Year. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout