Harbin Ice and Snow Festival
A waitress pours liquor into ice cups on an ice counter during a photo opportunity at the Ice Palace in Shangri-La Hotel in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A couple takes a picture with a chair made of ice at the Ice Palace in Shangri-La Hotel in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A general overview of ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Visitors are silhouetted against lighted ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A family takes a picture in front of ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A visitor sits inside an ice sculpture at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman stands in front of an ice sculpture at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Tourists sit on a horse-drawn carriage in front of ice sculptures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Skiers descend down from a slope during the opening ceremony of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Visitors jump for a picture in front of a large snow sculpture at the Harbin International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman riding a sledge collides with another woman on the ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man swims in a pool carved into the thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Swimmers dive into a pool carved into the thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A swimmer reacts before swimming in a pool carved into the thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Swimmers climb out of a pool carved into the thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 5, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Visitors pose in front of ice sculptures during a light-up rehearsal ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A girl rides a slide on an ice sculpture during a light-up rehearsal ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A horse-drawn carriage carries tourists in front of snow sculptures ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman takes a picture with her mobile phone in front of a large ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man rides a slide on an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man takes a picture of ice sculptures ahead of the Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A cyclist rides past a large snow sculpture in Harbin, Heilongjiang province January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
