Harper Beckham's hand me downs
Katie Moran (L), and Vicki Love look at dresses donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, as they queue outside Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. The...more
First customer Vicki Love walks through the door having the first opportunity to buy clothing donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, at Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London,...more
Rachael Bailey (L) buys a dress donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, at Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A customer looks at dresses, including a pink Mischka Aoki dress (C), donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, displayed at Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, Britain June...more
Stevia Lee (C) looks on as Emma Berger (L) buys a dress donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, at Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne...more
Rachael Bailey leaves after being the first to buy a dress and boots donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, at Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. ...more
Katie Moran (L) buys a Stella McCartney dress donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, at Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Katie Moran (L), and Vicki Love look at dresses donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, as they queue outside Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. ...more
A employee poses with a pink Mischka Aoki dress donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, at Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. The dress, which...more
A pink Mischka Aoki dress donated by Victoria Beckham previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, is displayed at Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
