Harvesting tobacco
Lester "Buddy" Stroud, a farm hand at Shelley Farms, walks through a field of tobacco ready to be harvested in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. The traditional tobacco harvest requires many labor-intensive...more
Lester "Buddy" Stroud, a farm hand at Shelley Farms, walks through a field of tobacco ready to be harvested in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. The traditional tobacco harvest requires many labor-intensive hours to bring the crop to market, especially with the flue-cured variety prominent in the southern United States. With the growing health concerns with smoking in the US, most farmers use market cooperatives to sell their crop to the growing markets in China. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Lester "Buddy" Stroud, a farm hand at Shelley Farms, checks over a field of tobacco ready to be harvested in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Lester "Buddy" Stroud, a farm hand at Shelley Farms, checks over a field of tobacco ready to be harvested in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Lester "Buddy" Stroud, a farm hand at Shelley Farms, operates a tobacco harvester at Shelley Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Lester "Buddy" Stroud, a farm hand at Shelley Farms, operates a tobacco harvester at Shelley Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Lester "Buddy" Stroud, a farm hand at Shelley Farms, operates a tobacco harvester at Shelley Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Lester "Buddy" Stroud, a farm hand at Shelley Farms, operates a tobacco harvester at Shelley Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Lester "Buddy" Stroud, a farm hand at Shelley Farms, watches as harvested tobacco is loaded on a transporter in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. Picture taken on July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill more
Lester "Buddy" Stroud, a farm hand at Shelley Farms, watches as harvested tobacco is loaded on a transporter in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. Picture taken on July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Fourth generation farmer Cam Shelly works to repair a tobacco harvester at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Fourth generation farmer Cam Shelly works to repair a tobacco harvester at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Farm hand Manuel Lopes takes a smoke break at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. Picture taken on July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Farm hand Manuel Lopes takes a smoke break at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. Picture taken on July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Farm workers place harvested tobacco on a conveyor at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Farm workers place harvested tobacco on a conveyor at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Farm hand Benigno Hernandez Sanchez watches as tobacco is transported to a tobacco box at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Farm hand Benigno Hernandez Sanchez watches as tobacco is transported to a tobacco box at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Farm hands Steven Goodman (L), and Benigno Hernandez Sanchez take a break from their labors at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Farm hands Steven Goodman (L), and Benigno Hernandez Sanchez take a break from their labors at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Third generation farmer Johnny Shelley watches over workers as they send harvested tobacco through a series of conveyor belts at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Third generation farmer Johnny Shelley watches over workers as they send harvested tobacco through a series of conveyor belts at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Workers store harvested tobacco in bulk barns that dry the crop before it is taken to market at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Workers store harvested tobacco in bulk barns that dry the crop before it is taken to market at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Workers bundle flue-cured tobacco at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Workers bundle flue-cured tobacco at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Farm hands Jim Stroud (L) and James Bessent work together to repair a tobacco harvester at Shelley Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Farm hands Jim Stroud (L) and James Bessent work together to repair a tobacco harvester at Shelley Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A day before the markets open, tobacco farmer Pressley Johnson (L) and warehouse manager Elton Johnson talk by a bundle of tobacco at the Big L Warehouse in Mullins, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A day before the markets open, tobacco farmer Pressley Johnson (L) and warehouse manager Elton Johnson talk by a bundle of tobacco at the Big L Warehouse in Mullins, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Farm hand Harry Dingles, 66, bundles cured tobacco at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Farm hand Harry Dingles, 66, bundles cured tobacco at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Fourth generation farmer Cam Shelly takes a break after repairing a tobacco harvester at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Fourth generation farmer Cam Shelly takes a break after repairing a tobacco harvester at Shelly Farms in the Pleasant View community of Horry County, South Carolina July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
US Tobacco grader Jimmy Allen checks tobacco bales as they pass through a weight scale at Big L Warehouse in Mullins, South Carolina July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
US Tobacco grader Jimmy Allen checks tobacco bales as they pass through a weight scale at Big L Warehouse in Mullins, South Carolina July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Third generation farmer Johnny Shelley inspects a bale of tobacco at the Big L Warehouse in Mullins, South Carolina July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Third generation farmer Johnny Shelley inspects a bale of tobacco at the Big L Warehouse in Mullins, South Carolina July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
US Tobacco graders Jimmy Allen (third R) and Scott Harrington, discuss a tobacco grade with warehouse manager Elton Johnson (R) at the Big L Warehouse in Mullins, South Carolina July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
US Tobacco graders Jimmy Allen (third R) and Scott Harrington, discuss a tobacco grade with warehouse manager Elton Johnson (R) at the Big L Warehouse in Mullins, South Carolina July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Next Slideshows
Space odysseys
From the scientists on the ground to stunning views from space, a look at man's continuing exploration into the final frontier.
Outback border control
Australia's North West Mobile Force is a surveillance unit that employs ancient Aboriginal skills to help in patrolling the country's northwest.
Sudan's gold miners
A look at the lives of gold miners in River Nile State, Sudan.
Melting guns
5,495 weapons in L.A. are melted and reformed as steel rebar during the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt.
MORE IN PICTURES
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
Banksy hotel opens to guests
The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
Mourning Martin McGuinness
The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.