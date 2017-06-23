Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jun 23, 2017 | 2:11pm BST

Hats and horses

A hat during Ladies Day at Britain's Royal Ascot. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A hat during Ladies Day at Britain's Royal Ascot. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
A hat during Ladies Day at Britain's Royal Ascot. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 30
Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Close
7 / 30
Queen Elizabeth, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Queen Elizabeth, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Queen Elizabeth, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 30
Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Close
11 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
14 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
16 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
17 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
18 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
19 / 30
Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Close
20 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
21 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
22 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Close
23 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Close
24 / 30
Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
25 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Close
26 / 30
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Close
27 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
28 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Close
29 / 30
REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
The scene of the Philando Castile shooting

The scene of the Philando Castile shooting

Next Slideshows

The scene of the Philando Castile shooting

The scene of the Philando Castile shooting

Evidence photos from the scene after St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop.

23 Jun 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

22 Jun 2017
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in...

22 Jun 2017
Mosul's famous mosque destroyed

Mosul's famous mosque destroyed

The Islamic State has blown up the landmark Grand al-Nuri Mosque and its leaning minaret in Mosul, the Iraqi military says.

22 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The scene of the Philando Castile shooting

The scene of the Philando Castile shooting

Evidence photos from the scene after St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast