Pictures | Thu Jun 18, 2015 | 3:26pm BST

Hats of Royal Ascot

Larisa Katz shows off her headwear on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Race goers pose on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Anti-horse racing activists Polish pop star Pola Pospieszalska (L) and model Victoria Eisermann pose outside Ascot race course on Ladies Day, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Race goers pose on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Race goers enjoy a drink on the platform of the railway station as they arrive on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A race goer poses for photos on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Race goers arrive on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Jennifer Dardling shows off her hat on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Race goers pose on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Race goers arrive at the railway station on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Race goers pose on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Race goers arrive on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Race goers arrive on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Larisa Katz shows off her headwear on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A race goer poses for photos on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Race goers pose on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Race goers pose on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Race goers arrive at the railway station on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Race goers arrive at the railway station on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A race goer smiles on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A race goer holds a program on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Race goers arrive by horse drawn carriage on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Race goers pose on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Anti-horse racing activists Polish pop star Pola Pospieszalska (L) and model Victoria Eisermann pose outside Ascot race course on Ladies Day, just south of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
