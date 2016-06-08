Edition:
Hats on for Trump

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Supporters of Donald Trump pose for selfies as they await his arrival at campaign headquarters on the day that several states held presidential primary elections including California at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Supporters await the arrival of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign event on the day that several states held presidential primary elections, including California, at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
COSTA MESA, United States
Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016

Supporters wait for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump to speak at a campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Jim Bourg
Location
PLYMOUTH, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016

Ralph Collins of Berlin, New Hampshire, a supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, puts his hat over his heart for the pledge of allegiance to the flag of the United States at the start of Trump's campaign rally in Plymouth, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
SAN JOSE, United States
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters at a campaign rally in San Jose, California, U.S. June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Jim Bourg
Location
PLYMOUTH, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016

Dave Pettelle of Warren, New Hampshire, a supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, talks about his reasons for supporting Trump as he waits for the start of a campaign rally in Plymouth, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016

Theresa "Omarosa" Manigault, of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump's reality TV show "The Apprentice," poses with other Trump supporters as they await his arrival at a campaign event on the day that several states held presidential primary elections, including California, at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016

A supporter of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump texts on his mobile phone as workers clean up after Trump's victory party at Trump Tower in the Manhattan Borough of New York, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
David Becker
Location
LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016

A woman smiles after getting an autograph by U.S. Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump on her hat after he spoke at a campaign rally South Point Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada January 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Photographer
Johnny Milano
Location
PATCHOGUE, United States
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

Demonstrators supporting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrive at Trump's campaign event in Patchogue, New York April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Johnny Milano

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
SAN JOSE, United States
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump smokes a cigarette while waiting for the candidate to speak at a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Photographer
Randall Hill
Location
FLORENCE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016

Supporters wait to meet Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after his speech at the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016

Supporters attend a rally with Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump in San Diego, California, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
HARTFORD, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016

An audience member arrives for a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Hartford, Connecticut April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
Bridgeport, United States
Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016

People wait in line before a campaign rally for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at The Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport, Connecticut, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
LYNCHBURG, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016

A student holds a hat signed by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after he spoke at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
WINDHAM, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016

A man is escorted out after saying out loud that U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's speech was boring at a campaign rally in Windham, New Hampshire, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Photographer
Andrew Kelly
Location
Bridgeport, United States
Reuters / Saturday, April 23, 2016

A child uses his cellular device before a campaign rally for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at The Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport, Connecticut, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Photographer
Chris Bergin
Location
Louisville, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016

A supporter waits to hear Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speak at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
ANAHEIM, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016

Supporters line up to enter a convention center where U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Anaheim, California, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
SACRAMENTO, United States
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A man listens to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally in Sacramento, California, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

