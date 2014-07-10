Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jul 10, 2014 | 11:30pm BST

Haute couture in Paris

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 38
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for British fashion house Ralph & Russo in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for British fashion house Ralph & Russo in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for British fashion house Ralph & Russo in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
2 / 38
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for British fashion house Ralph & Russo in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for British fashion house Ralph & Russo in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by Australian designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for British fashion house Ralph & Russo in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
3 / 38
A model presents a wedding dress creation as part of Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad fashion show held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a wedding dress creation as part of Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad fashion show held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a wedding dress creation as part of Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad fashion show held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
4 / 38
Models present creations by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad at the end of his fashion show held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 collections in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Models present creations by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad at the end of his fashion show held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 collections in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Models present creations by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad at the end of his fashion show held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 collections in Paris July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
5 / 38
A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 collection for fashion house Valentino in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 collection for fashion house Valentino in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 collection for fashion house Valentino in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
6 / 38
A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model falls as she presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 38
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 38
Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst presents a creation by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
9 / 38
A model presents a wedding dress creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a wedding dress creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a wedding dress creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
10 / 38
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 38
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
12 / 38
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his fashion show that is held during Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his fashion show that is held during Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by French designer Julien Fournie as part of his fashion show that is held during Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
13 / 38
American Vogue Creative director Grace Coddington (2ndL), Editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour (C), director Baz Luhrmann (3rdR) and Lee Chae-rin (CL) of South Korean girl group 2NE1 (R) attend German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

American Vogue Creative director Grace Coddington (2ndL), Editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour (C), director Baz Luhrmann (3rdR) and Lee Chae-rin (CL) of South Korean girl group 2NE1 (R) attend German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Haute Couture...more

Thursday, July 10, 2014
American Vogue Creative director Grace Coddington (2ndL), Editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour (C), director Baz Luhrmann (3rdR) and Lee Chae-rin (CL) of South Korean girl group 2NE1 (R) attend German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
14 / 38
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for French fashion house Chanel in Paris July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
15 / 38
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
16 / 38
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
17 / 38
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
18 / 38
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
19 / 38
Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
20 / 38
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. From 2ndL: actors Sean Penn and Charlize Theron, LVMH chairman and chief executive Bernard Arnault, his wife Helene, and former French first lady Valerie Trierweiler. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. From 2ndL: actors Sean Penn and Charlize Theron, LVMH...more

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. From 2ndL: actors Sean Penn and Charlize Theron, LVMH chairman and chief executive Bernard Arnault, his wife Helene, and former French first lady Valerie Trierweiler. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
21 / 38
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
22 / 38
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by Bulgarian designers Livia Stoianova and Yassen Samouilov as part of their Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show for fashion house On Aura Tout Vu in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
23 / 38
A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
24 / 38
A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
25 / 38
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
26 / 38
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by Belgian designer Raf Simons as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collection for French fashion house Christian Dior in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
27 / 38
A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
28 / 38
A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by designer Marco Zanini for fashion house Schiaparelli as part of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
29 / 38
A model presents this creation by French fashion designer Stephanie Coudert as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion shows in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents this creation by French fashion designer Stephanie Coudert as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion shows in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents this creation by French fashion designer Stephanie Coudert as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion shows in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
30 / 38
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
31 / 38
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
32 / 38
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Donatella Versace as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
33 / 38
A model presents a creation by French designer Fred Sathal as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Fred Sathal as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by French designer Fred Sathal as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
34 / 38
A model presents a creation by French designer Fred Sathal as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by French designer Fred Sathal as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents a creation by French designer Fred Sathal as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
35 / 38
A model gets his makeup done backstage before the presentation of French designer Fred Sathal's fashion show during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model gets his makeup done backstage before the presentation of French designer Fred Sathal's fashion show during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model gets his makeup done backstage before the presentation of French designer Fred Sathal's fashion show during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
36 / 38
A model presents this creation by French fashion designer Stephanie Coudert as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents this creation by French fashion designer Stephanie Coudert as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents this creation by French fashion designer Stephanie Coudert as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion show in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
37 / 38
A model presents this creation by French fashion designer Stephanie Coudert as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A model presents this creation by French fashion designer Stephanie Coudert as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
A model presents this creation by French fashion designer Stephanie Coudert as part of her fashion show that is held during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015 fashion collections in Paris July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
38 / 38
View Again
View Next
Backstage in Paris

Backstage in Paris

Next Slideshows

Backstage in Paris

Backstage in Paris

Behind the scenes at haute couture week.

10 Jul 2014
Most powerful celebrities

Most powerful celebrities

The most powerful celebrities as ranked by Forbes.

10 Jul 2014
Emmy nominations

Emmy nominations

And the nominees for the 2014 Emmy Awards are...

10 Jul 2014
Chanel haute couture

Chanel haute couture

Karl Lagerfeld presents his latest collection for Chanel.

08 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures