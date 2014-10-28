Hawaii's creeping lava
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
A lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns through thick vegetation near a cemetery near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen advancing across a pasture between the Pahoa cemetery and Apa'a Street near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen crossing Apa'a Street/Cemetery Road near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist maps the margin of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologists walk over the surface of a lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano to track surface breakouts near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 22, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist marks the coordinates of a lava flow front from the Kilauea Volcano with a GPS unit near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 22, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey/Handout
Next Slideshows
Real-life superheros
Founded by Mr. Xtreme in 2006, the Xtreme Justice League is a group of volunteers who create their own superhero identities and patrol the streets of San Diego...
Destination wedding
From mountain cliffs to sea bottoms, weird weddings around the world.
Halloween surf contest
Costumed surfers hit the waves in Santa Monica.
Mussolini's bunker
Benito Mussolini's personal air raid shelter opening to the public for the first time.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition leaders branded Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
The art of the selfie
A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Driven from Mosul
Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.
China Fashion Week
Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.