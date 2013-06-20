Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jun 20, 2013 | 4:40pm BST

Haze blankets Singapore

<p>A tourist poses for photos with the Merlion (unseen) in the hazy skyline of Singapore June 20, 2013. Singapore's haze deteriorated to "hazardous" levels late on Wednesday as smoke from slash-and-burn land clearing in Indonesia enveloped the city-state, inflaming tensions between the Southeast Asian neighbours. The Pollution Standards Index (PSI) soared to a record high of 321 at 10 p.m., up from 290 just an hour earlier and below 200 earlier in the day. A PSI reading above 300 indicates "hazardous" air quality, while a reading between 201 and 300 means "very unhealthy". REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A tourist poses for photos with the Merlion (unseen) in the hazy skyline of Singapore June 20, 2013. Singapore's haze deteriorated to "hazardous" levels late on Wednesday as smoke from slash-and-burn land clearing in Indonesia enveloped the...more

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A tourist poses for photos with the Merlion (unseen) in the hazy skyline of Singapore June 20, 2013. Singapore's haze deteriorated to "hazardous" levels late on Wednesday as smoke from slash-and-burn land clearing in Indonesia enveloped the city-state, inflaming tensions between the Southeast Asian neighbours. The Pollution Standards Index (PSI) soared to a record high of 321 at 10 p.m., up from 290 just an hour earlier and below 200 earlier in the day. A PSI reading above 300 indicates "hazardous" air quality, while a reading between 201 and 300 means "very unhealthy". REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
1 / 20
<p>Commuters cover their mouths as they wait to cross a road in the haze in Singapore June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Commuters cover their mouths as they wait to cross a road in the haze in Singapore June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Commuters cover their mouths as they wait to cross a road in the haze in Singapore June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
2 / 20
<p>Motorists travel through haze in Pekanbaru, Indonesia's Riau province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Motorists travel through haze in Pekanbaru, Indonesia's Riau province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Motorists travel through haze in Pekanbaru, Indonesia's Riau province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
3 / 20
<p>A woman takes photos of the hazy skyline of Singapore June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A woman takes photos of the hazy skyline of Singapore June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A woman takes photos of the hazy skyline of Singapore June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
4 / 20
<p>Office workers pass the hazy skyline of Singapore June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Office workers pass the hazy skyline of Singapore June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Office workers pass the hazy skyline of Singapore June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
5 / 20
<p>Malaysia's landmarks (from L-R) Wawasan Bridge, Millennium Monument, Putra Mosque and the office of prime minister Putra Perdana are shrouded with haze in Putrajaya June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Malaysia's landmarks (from L-R) Wawasan Bridge, Millennium Monument, Putra Mosque and the office of prime minister Putra Perdana are shrouded with haze in Putrajaya June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Malaysia's landmarks (from L-R) Wawasan Bridge, Millennium Monument, Putra Mosque and the office of prime minister Putra Perdana are shrouded with haze in Putrajaya June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
6 / 20
<p>Children cover their noses near burnt land in Marpoyan Damai sub district, in the outskirts of Pekanbaru, in Indonesia's Riau province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Azwar</p>

Children cover their noses near burnt land in Marpoyan Damai sub district, in the outskirts of Pekanbaru, in Indonesia's Riau province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Azwar

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Children cover their noses near burnt land in Marpoyan Damai sub district, in the outskirts of Pekanbaru, in Indonesia's Riau province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Azwar

Close
7 / 20
<p>Firefighters spray water on the burning land in Marpoyan Damai sub district, in the outskirts of Pekanbaru, in Indonesia's Riau province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Azwar</p>

Firefighters spray water on the burning land in Marpoyan Damai sub district, in the outskirts of Pekanbaru, in Indonesia's Riau province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Azwar

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Firefighters spray water on the burning land in Marpoyan Damai sub district, in the outskirts of Pekanbaru, in Indonesia's Riau province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Azwar

Close
8 / 20
<p>A resident tries to extinguish fire on the outskirt of Pekanbaru in Indonesia's Riau province June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Azwar</p>

A resident tries to extinguish fire on the outskirt of Pekanbaru in Indonesia's Riau province June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Azwar

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A resident tries to extinguish fire on the outskirt of Pekanbaru in Indonesia's Riau province June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Azwar

Close
9 / 20
<p>A woman and a child, wearing face masks, ride a motorbike through haze in Pekanbaru, the capital city of Riau province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A woman and a child, wearing face masks, ride a motorbike through haze in Pekanbaru, the capital city of Riau province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A woman and a child, wearing face masks, ride a motorbike through haze in Pekanbaru, the capital city of Riau province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
10 / 20
<p>Construction workers wear face masks, to protect them from a heavy smoke haze, as they perform morning exercises at the start of their shift in Singapore June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Construction workers wear face masks, to protect them from a heavy smoke haze, as they perform morning exercises at the start of their shift in Singapore June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Construction workers wear face masks, to protect them from a heavy smoke haze, as they perform morning exercises at the start of their shift in Singapore June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
11 / 20
<p>Construction workers wear face masks, to protect them from a heavy smoke haze, as they perform morning exercises at the start of their shift in Singapore June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Construction workers wear face masks, to protect them from a heavy smoke haze, as they perform morning exercises at the start of their shift in Singapore June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Construction workers wear face masks, to protect them from a heavy smoke haze, as they perform morning exercises at the start of their shift in Singapore June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
12 / 20
<p>Waitress Geraldine Ontong, from the Philippines, wearing a face mask serves customer at a pub in Singapore's central business district June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Waitress Geraldine Ontong, from the Philippines, wearing a face mask serves customer at a pub in Singapore's central business district June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Waitress Geraldine Ontong, from the Philippines, wearing a face mask serves customer at a pub in Singapore's central business district June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
13 / 20
<p>An office worker wearing a face mask rests in a park in Singapore's central business district June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

An office worker wearing a face mask rests in a park in Singapore's central business district June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Thursday, June 20, 2013

An office worker wearing a face mask rests in a park in Singapore's central business district June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
14 / 20
<p>A man sells N95 safety face masks to office workers for S$10 ($7.80) a piece in Singapore's central business district June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A man sells N95 safety face masks to office workers for S$10 ($7.80) a piece in Singapore's central business district June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A man sells N95 safety face masks to office workers for S$10 ($7.80) a piece in Singapore's central business district June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
15 / 20
<p>Students, one wearing a face mask and the other covering her mouth with her headscarf, leave for home after an early dismissal from school due to the haze in Muar, in Malaysia's southern state of Johor bordering Singapore, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Students, one wearing a face mask and the other covering her mouth with her headscarf, leave for home after an early dismissal from school due to the haze in Muar, in Malaysia's southern state of Johor bordering Singapore, June 20, 2013....more

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Students, one wearing a face mask and the other covering her mouth with her headscarf, leave for home after an early dismissal from school due to the haze in Muar, in Malaysia's southern state of Johor bordering Singapore, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
16 / 20
<p>An aerial view of haze covering Indonesia's Riau province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

An aerial view of haze covering Indonesia's Riau province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Thursday, June 20, 2013

An aerial view of haze covering Indonesia's Riau province June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
17 / 20
<p>A man rides past the hazy skyline of Tanjong Rhu residential area in Singapore June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A man rides past the hazy skyline of Tanjong Rhu residential area in Singapore June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A man rides past the hazy skyline of Tanjong Rhu residential area in Singapore June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
18 / 20
<p>A hotel guest rests in the pool of the Marina Bay Sands Skypark in front of the hazy skyline of Singapore June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A hotel guest rests in the pool of the Marina Bay Sands Skypark in front of the hazy skyline of Singapore June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Thursday, June 20, 2013

A hotel guest rests in the pool of the Marina Bay Sands Skypark in front of the hazy skyline of Singapore June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
19 / 20
<p>Partygoers line up to enter a nightclub at Marina Bay Sands, as haze shrouds the skyline of Singapore in the background, late June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Partygoers line up to enter a nightclub at Marina Bay Sands, as haze shrouds the skyline of Singapore in the background, late June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Thursday, June 20, 2013

Partygoers line up to enter a nightclub at Marina Bay Sands, as haze shrouds the skyline of Singapore in the background, late June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Paris Air Show

Paris Air Show

Next Slideshows

Paris Air Show

Paris Air Show

The latest from the 50th annual Paris Air Show.

21 Jun 2013
Flooding in India

Flooding in India

Heavy monsoon rains have swollen several rivers.

20 Jun 2013
Who has nukes?

Who has nukes?

The countries in the world's nuclear club.

20 Jun 2013
Battle for Syria

Battle for Syria

Images from the fierce fighting in Syria.

19 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures