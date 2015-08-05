Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Aug 5, 2015 | 2:05pm BST

Hazy days in China

A woman holds a child as travellers wait for the highway from Beijing to China's Hebei Province to reopen after in was closed due to low visibility, on a heavy polluted morning, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman holds a child as travellers wait for the highway from Beijing to China's Hebei Province to reopen after in was closed due to low visibility, on a heavy polluted morning, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A woman holds a child as travellers wait for the highway from Beijing to China's Hebei Province to reopen after in was closed due to low visibility, on a heavy polluted morning, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 19
Travellers react as the highway from Beijing to China's Hebei Province is reopened, after in was closed due to low visibility on a heavy polluted morning, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Travellers react as the highway from Beijing to China's Hebei Province is reopened, after in was closed due to low visibility on a heavy polluted morning, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Travellers react as the highway from Beijing to China's Hebei Province is reopened, after in was closed due to low visibility on a heavy polluted morning, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 19
An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2013
An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 19
A resident fishes on the bank of the Yangtze River near the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge amid thick haze in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident fishes on the bank of the Yangtze River near the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge amid thick haze in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 15, 2012
A resident fishes on the bank of the Yangtze River near the Wuhan Yangtze River Bridge amid thick haze in Wuhan, Hubei province, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 19
The China Central Television building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013.REUTERS/Jason Lee

The China Central Television building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013.REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2013
The China Central Television building is seen next to a construction site in heavy haze in Beijing's central business district, January 14, 2013.REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
5 / 19
Tourists wearing masks visit Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Tourists wearing masks visit Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2013
Tourists wearing masks visit Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
6 / 19
A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2012
A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 19
A man does pull-ups as part of his morning exercise on a hazy day in Hefei, Anhui province, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man does pull-ups as part of his morning exercise on a hazy day in Hefei, Anhui province, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 30, 2014
A man does pull-ups as part of his morning exercise on a hazy day in Hefei, Anhui province, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 19
Cars drive on the Three Ring Road amid the heavy haze in Beijing, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Cars drive on the Three Ring Road amid the heavy haze in Beijing, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2014
Cars drive on the Three Ring Road amid the heavy haze in Beijing, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
9 / 19
A staff member of the Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Monitoring Center works at its monitoring room of the air quality forecast and warning center in Beijing, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A staff member of the Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Monitoring Center works at its monitoring room of the air quality forecast and warning center in Beijing, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A staff member of the Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Monitoring Center works at its monitoring room of the air quality forecast and warning center in Beijing, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
10 / 19
A group of expatriates walk along the Bund as they distribute face masks to pedestrians to raise awareness of air pollution in downtown Shanghai, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A group of expatriates walk along the Bund as they distribute face masks to pedestrians to raise awareness of air pollution in downtown Shanghai, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, January 24, 2013
A group of expatriates walk along the Bund as they distribute face masks to pedestrians to raise awareness of air pollution in downtown Shanghai, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 19
A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen in front of buildings during a hazy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen in front of buildings during a hazy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2013
A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen in front of buildings during a hazy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 19
An elderly man exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

An elderly man exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2013
An elderly man exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 19
A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, October 21, 2013
A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
14 / 19
The financial district of Pudong is seen on a hazy day in Shanghai, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

The financial district of Pudong is seen on a hazy day in Shanghai, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2013
The financial district of Pudong is seen on a hazy day in Shanghai, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
15 / 19
A woman walks along a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A woman walks along a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, October 22, 2013
A woman walks along a street during a smoggy day in Changchun, Jilin province, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
16 / 19
Woman wear face masks on the Bund in front of the Oriental Pearl TV Tower during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Woman wear face masks on the Bund in front of the Oriental Pearl TV Tower during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 26, 2015
Woman wear face masks on the Bund in front of the Oriental Pearl TV Tower during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
17 / 19
Shanghai's skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (L), Shanghai Tower (R) and Jin Mao Tower (top) are seen at the financial district of Pudong during Earth Hour in Shanghai, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Shanghai's skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (L), Shanghai Tower (R) and Jin Mao Tower (top) are seen at the financial district of Pudong during Earth Hour in Shanghai, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, March 29, 2014
Shanghai's skyscrapers Shanghai World Financial Center (L), Shanghai Tower (R) and Jin Mao Tower (top) are seen at the financial district of Pudong during Earth Hour in Shanghai, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 19
A Chinese national flag flies in front of Beijing Telegraph Building on a hazy morning in central Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A Chinese national flag flies in front of Beijing Telegraph Building on a hazy morning in central Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2013
A Chinese national flag flies in front of Beijing Telegraph Building on a hazy morning in central Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Volcano animal sacrifice

Volcano animal sacrifice

Next Slideshows

Volcano animal sacrifice

Volcano animal sacrifice

Worshipers throw offerings such as livestock and other crops into the volcanic crater of Mount Bromo to give thanks to the Hindu gods.

04 Aug 2015
Monks in the mountains

Monks in the mountains

China's Larung Gar Buddhist Academy is one of the largest Tibetan Buddhism institutes of the world.

04 Aug 2015
The Vikings of Spain

The Vikings of Spain

People re-enact Viking raids of the past in Catoira, Spain.

04 Aug 2015
Reindeer Day

Reindeer Day

Local herders and their families mark Reindeer Day, a professional holiday of reindeer breeding workers, which is celebrated annually in far northern Russia.

03 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Gaza by night

Gaza by night

Scenes from Gaza after the sun has gone down.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures