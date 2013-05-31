Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri May 31, 2013 | 6:55pm BST

Heat in the Northeast

<p>Janine Eggenberger, 25, of Switzerland does a handstand split in the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Janine Eggenberger, 25, of Switzerland does a handstand split in the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, May 31, 2013

Janine Eggenberger, 25, of Switzerland does a handstand split in the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
1 / 12
<p>Ten Zin, 22, of Tibet plays Hacky Sack at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Ten Zin, 22, of Tibet plays Hacky Sack at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, May 31, 2013

Ten Zin, 22, of Tibet plays Hacky Sack at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
2 / 12
<p>A man takes a nap at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A man takes a nap at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, May 31, 2013

A man takes a nap at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
3 / 12
<p>A child plays with a dog while they enjoy the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A child plays with a dog while they enjoy the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, May 31, 2013

A child plays with a dog while they enjoy the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
4 / 12
<p>People have lunch at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

People have lunch at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, May 31, 2013

People have lunch at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
5 / 12
<p>A woman talks on her phone while sitting in the sun in New York's Times Square, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A woman talks on her phone while sitting in the sun in New York's Times Square, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, May 31, 2013

A woman talks on her phone while sitting in the sun in New York's Times Square, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
6 / 12
<p>Children enjoy the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Children enjoy the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, May 31, 2013

Children enjoy the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
7 / 12
<p>People sunbathe at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

People sunbathe at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, May 31, 2013

People sunbathe at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
8 / 12
<p>A man wades through a fountain as he cleans the bottom of it in front of an office building on Sixth Avenue in midtown Manhattan in New York City May 29, 2013. Temperatures in New York were expected to soar into the 90s this week as the first major heat wave of the season approached the northeast U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

A man wades through a fountain as he cleans the bottom of it in front of an office building on Sixth Avenue in midtown Manhattan in New York City May 29, 2013. Temperatures in New York were expected to soar into the 90s this week as the first major...more

Friday, May 31, 2013

A man wades through a fountain as he cleans the bottom of it in front of an office building on Sixth Avenue in midtown Manhattan in New York City May 29, 2013. Temperatures in New York were expected to soar into the 90s this week as the first major heat wave of the season approached the northeast U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
9 / 12
<p>Kids enjoy the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Kids enjoy the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, May 31, 2013

Kids enjoy the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
10 / 12
<p>A woman enjoys the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A woman enjoys the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, May 31, 2013

A woman enjoys the fountain at Washington Square during a warm day in New York May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
11 / 12
<p>Onlookers take photographs of media mogul Oprah Winfrey before Harvard University's 362nd Commencement Exercises in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Onlookers take photographs of media mogul Oprah Winfrey before Harvard University's 362nd Commencement Exercises in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, May 31, 2013

Onlookers take photographs of media mogul Oprah Winfrey before Harvard University's 362nd Commencement Exercises in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Blockupy vs. the banks

Blockupy vs. the banks

Next Slideshows

Blockupy vs. the banks

Blockupy vs. the banks

Thousands of demonstrators from the Blockupy movement protest the ECB and other financial institutions in Frankfurt, Germany.

31 May 2013
Testing Fukushima's fish

Testing Fukushima's fish

Reuters photographer Issei Kato spends time with fishermen in Fukushima and at a laboratory nearby, documenting radiation testing taking place in the wake of...

31 May 2013
Attack on Afghan Red Cross

Attack on Afghan Red Cross

Insurgents attack a Red Cross compound in Jalalabad.

29 May 2013
Baby trapped in toilet pipe

Baby trapped in toilet pipe

Firefighters in China rescued an abandoned newborn baby boy lodged in a sewage pipe directly beneath a toilet.

29 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures