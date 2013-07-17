Edition:
Heat wave in the USA

<p>A couple laughs as they watch the sun set behind the skyline of New York, July 16, 2013. The National Weather Service issued heat advisories for dozens of northeastern cities and surrounding areas in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, upstate New York and Long Island. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Skateboarder Rodolfo Soto performs a trick in a park near the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A woman holds an umbrella against the hot sun as she walks in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington July 16 , 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon dressed in a tutu in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. The 135-mile (217 km) race, which bills itself as the world's toughest foot race, goes from Death Valley to Mt. Whitney, California in temperatures which can reach 130 degrees Fahrenheit (55 Celsius). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A couple kiss as they enjoy the breeze coming off the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A young boy cools off in the water from a playground sprinkler in the Brooklyn borough of New York, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>A man sweats as he stretches after a workout during a hot day in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A mother and her daughter enjoy the breeze as they build a sand castle on the banks of the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Shannon Farar-Griefer, 52, of Hidden Hills, California, lies by the side of the road during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Keith Straw, 58, competes during the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Erwyn Diaz (R) and Taron Pollard work out during a hot day in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A young boy kicks water as he stands on the banks of the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Competitors run in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Oswaldo Lopez, 41, of Mexico (L) is doused with water as he competes in the Badwater Ultramarathon in Death Valley National Park, California July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A man looks out into the East River in New York, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

