Heidi Klum and Seal split

Monday, January 23, 2012

Model Heidi Klum walks the runway as her husband Seal performs at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2007 in Hollywood, November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Model Heidi Klum walks the runway as her husband Seal performs at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2007 in Hollywood, November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Seal kisses his wife, model Heidi Klum, after performing a duet at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2007 in Hollywood, November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Seal kisses his wife, model Heidi Klum, after performing a duet at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2007 in Hollywood, November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Seal and his wife Heidi Klum arrive at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Seal and his wife Heidi Klum arrive at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Seal laughs with his wife, model Heidi Klum, as they arrive at the 16th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Party to celebrate the Academy Awards, the Oscars, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Seal laughs with his wife, model Heidi Klum, as they arrive at the 16th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Party to celebrate the Academy Awards, the Oscars, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Model Heidi Klum and her husband singer Seal exchange a kiss during a car presentation in Berlin September 27, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Model Heidi Klum and her husband singer Seal exchange a kiss during a car presentation in Berlin September 27, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Seal sits next to his wife, model Heidi Klum, at the Governors Ball following the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Seal sits next to his wife, model Heidi Klum, at the Governors Ball following the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Heidi Klum, dressed in John Galliano, and musician Seal, dressed in Christian Dior, arrive at the 80th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Heidi Klum, dressed in John Galliano, and musician Seal, dressed in Christian Dior, arrive at the 80th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model and television host Heidi Klum watches the Michael Kors collection show at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model and television host Heidi Klum watches the Michael Kors collection show at New York Fashion Week February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Seal and his wife, supermodel Heidi Klum, watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Indiana Pacers during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Seal and his wife, supermodel Heidi Klum, watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Indiana Pacers during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Heidi Klum with husband singer Seal arrive on the red carpet at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Heidi Klum with husband singer Seal arrive on the red carpet at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Victoria's Secret model Heidi Klum blows a kiss as she walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2008 in Miami Beach, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Victoria's Secret model Heidi Klum blows a kiss as she walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2008 in Miami Beach, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Seal performs the Eagles song "The Best of My Love" during a concert honoring Don Henley as the 2007 MusiCares Person of the Year in Los Angeles, February 9, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Seal performs the Eagles song "The Best of My Love" during a concert honoring Don Henley as the 2007 MusiCares Person of the Year in Los Angeles, February 9, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Seal performs a duet with his wife and model Heidi Klum, at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2007 in Hollywood, November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Seal performs a duet with his wife and model Heidi Klum, at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2007 in Hollywood, November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Presenter Heidi Klum gets slimed on stage at the 24th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Presenter Heidi Klum gets slimed on stage at the 24th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Seal performs during a Gala dinner at Sun City, South Africa, June 9, 2006. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Seal performs during a Gala dinner at Sun City, South Africa, June 9, 2006. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Model Heidi Klum and singer Seal arrive at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Model Heidi Klum and singer Seal arrive at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 16, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Victoria's Secret model Heidi Klum arrives on a yacht to the Fontainebleau resort in Miami Beach, November 14, 2008. . REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Victoria's Secret model Heidi Klum arrives on a yacht to the Fontainebleau resort in Miami Beach, November 14, 2008. . REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Victoria Secret's supermodel Heidi Klum prepares backstage during a hair and makeup session prior to the Victoria Secret Fashion Show at the Fountainbleau Hotel in Miami Beach, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Victoria Secret's supermodel Heidi Klum prepares backstage during a hair and makeup session prior to the Victoria Secret Fashion Show at the Fountainbleau Hotel in Miami Beach, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Heidi Klum gestures at the premiere of the movie "Star Trek" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Heidi Klum gestures at the premiere of the movie "Star Trek" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, April 30, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Victoria's Secret model Heidi Klum walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2008 in Miami Beach, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Victoria's Secret model Heidi Klum walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2008 in Miami Beach, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Heidi Klum and Seal, dressed in their Halloween costumes as the serpent and apple, pose as Seal pretends to take a bite from the apple, as they arrive at the 7th annual Heidi Klum Halloween party at Privilege nightclub in Los Angeles, October 31, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Heidi Klum and Seal, dressed in their Halloween costumes as the serpent and apple, pose as Seal pretends to take a bite from the apple, as they arrive at the 7th annual Heidi Klum Halloween party at Privilege nightclub in Los Angeles, October 31, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Seal and Heidi Klum, dressed as dragons, throw sweets to the crowd during a carnival parade in Bergisch Gladbach, February 6, 2005. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Seal and Heidi Klum, dressed as dragons, throw sweets to the crowd during a carnival parade in Bergisch Gladbach, February 6, 2005. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Heidi Klum and Seal wave from carnival float during the traditional Rose Monday street carnival parade in Cologne February 7, 2005. REUTERS/Alex Grimm

Heidi Klum and Seal wave from carnival float during the traditional Rose Monday street carnival parade in Cologne February 7, 2005. REUTERS/Alex Grimm

Host Heidi Klum falls to the floor after being dropped by Tom Bergeron at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Host Heidi Klum falls to the floor after being dropped by Tom Bergeron at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Heidi Klum walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2007 in Hollywood, November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Heidi Klum walks the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2007 in Hollywood, November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Heidi Klum and her husband Seal arrive at the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Heidi Klum and her husband Seal arrive at the 67th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Heidi Klum pauses during the final of the television show "Germany's Next Top Model" in Cologne May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Heidi Klum pauses during the final of the television show "Germany's Next Top Model" in Cologne May 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Seal performs at the House of Blues inside the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, April 23, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Seal performs at the House of Blues inside the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, April 23, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Heidi Klum displays a creation during the 2009 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 19, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Heidi Klum displays a creation during the 2009 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 19, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Heidi Klum, dressed in John Galliano, and her husband Seal, dressed in Christian Dior, arrive at the 80th annual Academy Awards, the Oscars, in Hollywood February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Heidi Klum, dressed in John Galliano, and her husband Seal, dressed in Christian Dior, arrive at the 80th annual Academy Awards, the Oscars, in Hollywood February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

