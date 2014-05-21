Hero cat's first pitch

Four year-old Jeremy Triantafilo is surrounded by television cameras as he arrives with hero cat Tara to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the start of Bakersfield Blaze and Lancaster Jayhawks Single A baseball game at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California May 20, 2014. The cat saved Jeremy from a dog attack in the family's driveway. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian