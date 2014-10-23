Edition:
Hezbollah fighter turned rabbi

Rabbi Avraham Sinai sits in his home during an interview in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 5, 2014. Born in neighboring Lebanon as a Shiite Muslim named Ibraheem Yassin, Sinai said he had been a member of the Lebanese guerrilla group, Hezbollah, but had collaborated with Israel during and after the 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon. Sinai said he fled to Israel with his family in the 1990s and converted to Judaism. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Rabbi Avraham Sinai sits in his home during an interview in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 5, 2014. Born in neighboring Lebanon as a Shiite Muslim named Ibraheem Yassin, Sinai said he had been a member of the Lebanese guerrilla group, Hezbollah, but had collaborated with Israel during and after the 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon. Sinai said he fled to Israel with his family in the 1990s and converted to Judaism. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rabbi Avraham Sinai shows a photo from his past in his home in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Rabbi Avraham Sinai shows a photo from his past in his home in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rabbi Avraham Sinai checks a shofar, a ram horn, in a shop in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Rabbi Avraham Sinai checks a shofar, a ram horn, in a shop in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rabbi Avraham Sinai looks at Jewish written text as he visits a shop in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Rabbi Avraham Sinai looks at Jewish written text as he visits a shop in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rabbi Avraham Sinai prays in a yeshiva, or Jewish seminary, in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Rabbi Avraham Sinai prays in a yeshiva, or Jewish seminary, in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rabbi Avraham Sinai prays in a yeshiva, a Jewish seminary, in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Rabbi Avraham Sinai prays in a yeshiva, a Jewish seminary, in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Rabbi Avraham Sinai prays in a yeshiva, a Jewish seminary, in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Rabbi Avraham Sinai prays in a yeshiva, a Jewish seminary, in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Photos from the past and present of Rabbi Avraham Sinai can be seen in his home in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Photos from the past and present of Rabbi Avraham Sinai can be seen in his home in the northern Israeli town of Safed, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
