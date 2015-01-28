Hezbollah missiles hit Israel
Burning vehicles are seen near the village of Ghajar on Israel's border with Lebanon, January 28, 2015. Two Israeli soldiers and a Spanish peacekeeper were killed on Wednesday in an exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel that has raised fears...more
Israeli soldiers carry a wounded comrade on a stretcher near Israel's border with Lebanon, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/JINIPIX
Smoke rises from shells fired from Israel over al-Wazzani area in southern Lebanon, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/ Karamallah Daher
Wounded Israeli soldiers lie on a stretcher near Israel's border with Lebanon, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/JINIPIX
Israeli soldiers walk near military vehicles near Israel's border with Lebanon, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A wounded Israeli soldier lies on a stretcher near Israel's border with Lebanon, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/JINIPIX
Smoke rises after an explosion near the village of Ghajar on the Israeli-Lebanese border, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli soldier rides an armoured military ambulance Israel's border with Lebanon, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Lebanese army soldiers watch as smoke rises from shells fired from Israel over al-Wazzani area in southern Lebanon, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/ Karamallah Daher
A member of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) looks through binoculars at Mount Bental, an observation post in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Smoke rises after an explosion in the Lebanese village of Ghajar on the Israeli-Lebanese border, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers adjust a weapon atop an armoured military ambulance near Israel's border with Lebanon, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers stand next to a mobile artillery unit near the border with Syria in the Golan Heights, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Next Slideshows
Kurds celebrate Kobani victory
Kurds take to the streets after reports stated Kobani had been "completely liberated" from ISIS.
Obama and the King
President Obama meets with new Saudi King Salman.
CSI: Pakistan
One of America's top forensic scientists is applying his skills in Pakistan, a nation beset by crime and militancy.
Obama in India
Images from President Obama's trip to India.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.
Mosul's lion and bear saved
Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.
Chinese seek live streaming stardom
Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.