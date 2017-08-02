Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army
A Hezbollah fighter stands in front of anti-tank artillery at Juroud Arsal, the Syria-Lebanon border. Hezbollah has captured most of a mountainous area straddling the Syria-Lebanon border in a joint offensive with the Syrian army to drive Nusra Front...more
Hezbollah fighters fly a drone at Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Hezbollah fighters put Lebanese and Hezbollah flags at Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Hezbollah fighters are seen escorting buses in Jroud Arsal. The transfer of 10,000 Syrian militants, their families and other refugees by bus from Lebanon into rebel-held Syria was agreed under a ceasefire deal between Hezbollah and Nusra...more
A Sheikh stands with a Hezbollah fighter in Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Hezbollah fighter stands at a watch tower at Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Hezbollah vehicles are seen in Jroud Arsal. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Hezbollah fighter gestures at Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A Hezbollah fighter stands at a watch tower at Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Syrian man with a child is seen in a bus in Jroud Arsal. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A Hezbollah fighter is seen escorting a bus in Jroud Arsal. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Fighters from the Syrian army units and Hezbollah are seen on the western mountains of Qalamoun. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
Journalists stand inside a former al Nusra position during a Hezbollah organized tour in Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A former al Nusra prison is seen during a Hezbollah organized tour for journalists in Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Hezbollah fighters pray at Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A Syrian tank loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad forces and a Hezbollah military vehicle are seen in Fleita. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
A Hezbollah fighter walks holding his weapon at Juroud Arsal. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Hezbollah and Syrian flags are seen fluttering in Fleita. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Hezbollah fighters with the group's flag at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/Handout via Reuters TV
Smoke rising at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV
A weapon being fired at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV
Hezbollah fighters taking position at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese border. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV
A weapon being fired from the back of a truck with a Hezbollah flag on it at an unidentified location at the Syrian-Lebanese frontier. Hezbollah Military/via Reuters TV
Next Slideshows
Women's-only motorcycle rally
Women riders gather for the women's-only Petrolettes motorcycle festival in Neuhardenberg near Berlin, Germany.
A flurry of flamingos
Around 600 flamingo chicks are tagged, measured and placed in a lagoon by volunteers at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain.
Life in virtual reality
Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.
MORE IN PICTURES
Plight of the Yazidi
Iraq's Yazidis mark three years since Islamic State launched what the United Nations said was a genocidal campaign against them.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Training with America's militias
Inside the National Field Training Exercise, a weekend training camp for self-described 'patriots' organized by the III% United Patriots in the Colorado mountains.
Humans of Iran
A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.
Prince Philip's final solo appearance
Britain's Prince Philip bows out of public life with a final solo appearance at an official event at Buckingham Palace.