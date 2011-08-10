Hidden from view
A driver's assistant covers his face during a protest aimed at calling attention to the almost daily bus attacks in Guatemala City March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair
Police escort men with covered faces who they said were paramilitary officials charged in the death of an unarmed man, an incident captured on video, after they were brought before a judge at a court in Karachi, Pakistan, June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man hides his face with his portrait as journalists try to talk to him after he registered as a candidate for President of Iran in Tehran May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Primary school worker Alexis Bailey (R) attempts to shield his face as he leaves Highbury Magistrates court after he pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal in London August 10, 2011. Bailey was arrested at an electronics shop in Croydon as widespread looting and rioting enveloped London. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Defendant Adel A. hides his face behind his files as he awaits the start of his trial in a courtroom in Moabit district in Berlin September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Undocumented immigrants hide their faces as they wait to be deported from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility in Phoenix May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
North Korean refugees introduced as Ock Soon Kim (L) and Myung Soo Kang hide their faces during a news conference at the National Press club in Washington about political prison camps in North Korea November 30, 2006. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A man identified as Daniel Van Pelt, a New Jersey Assemblyman, tries to shield his face as he exits federal court after being one of the more than 40 people were arrested in a federal investigation of public corruption and international money laundering, in Newark, N.J., July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East
Nadia Mirimi, member of Zoe's Ark, hides her face as she arrives at the Justice Palace in N'Djamena, Chad, December 24, 2007, for the third day of trial. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Iraqi Dieman A. I., hides his face as he enters a courtroom before the start of his trial in Munich, Germany, June 20, 2006. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic
A man using the name Uri Brodsky (2nd L) hides his face under a hood as he is escorted into a courtroom by armed police in Warsaw, Poland, July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Filip Klimaszewski
Defendant Josef Fritzl, hides his face, as he waits for his trial at the court of law in Sankt Poelten in Austria's province of Lower Austria March 16, 2009. REUTERS/POOL/Helmut Fohringer
Bulgarian Romas hide their faces upon arrival after being repatriated from France at Sofia airport August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Women cover their faces as they leave the Libyan Embassy in London July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Defendant Olaf H. (L) covers his face as he sits before his trial in the regional court in Krefeld, Germany, July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Roland Weihrauch
A man covers the face of Sandor Kepiro as he arrives in a courtroom in Budapest May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A renegade Philippine soldier covers his face from journalists as dozens of rogue soldiers take position in Manila's Makati financial district July 27, 2003. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
Lebanese Youssef Mohamad al-Haj Deeb hides his face behind papers as he waits for the verdict in his trial at the regional court in Duesseldorf, Germany, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A North Korean soldier covers his face with a drum to hide from the photographer on the bank of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju December 20, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Dean
Zoltan Bakonyi, head of aluminium company MAL Zrt, covers his face after the Veszprem county court released him from custody in Veszprem, 130 km (81 miles) west of Budapest, Hungary, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
