Edition:
United Kingdom

Hidden from view

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

A driver's assistant covers his face during a protest aimed at calling attention to the almost daily bus attacks in Guatemala City March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

A driver's assistant covers his face during a protest aimed at calling attention to the almost daily bus attacks in Guatemala City March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel LeClair

Close
1 / 20
Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Police escort men with covered faces who they said were paramilitary officials charged in the death of an unarmed man, an incident captured on video, after they were brought before a judge at a court in Karachi, Pakistan, June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Police escort men with covered faces who they said were paramilitary officials charged in the death of an unarmed man, an incident captured on video, after they were brought before a judge at a court in Karachi, Pakistan, June 13, 2011. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
2 / 20
Wednesday, August 10, 2011

A man hides his face with his portrait as journalists try to talk to him after he registered as a candidate for President of Iran in Tehran May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

A man hides his face with his portrait as journalists try to talk to him after he registered as a candidate for President of Iran in Tehran May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
3 / 20
Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Primary school worker Alexis Bailey (R) attempts to shield his face as he leaves Highbury Magistrates court after he pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal in London August 10, 2011. Bailey was arrested at an electronics shop in Croydon as widespread looting and rioting enveloped London. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Primary school worker Alexis Bailey (R) attempts to shield his face as he leaves Highbury Magistrates court after he pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal in London August 10, 2011. Bailey was arrested at an electronics shop in Croydon as widespread looting and rioting enveloped London. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
4 / 20
Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Defendant Adel A. hides his face behind his files as he awaits the start of his trial in a courtroom in Moabit district in Berlin September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Defendant Adel A. hides his face behind his files as he awaits the start of his trial in a courtroom in Moabit district in Berlin September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
5 / 20
Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Undocumented immigrants hide their faces as they wait to be deported from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility in Phoenix May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Undocumented immigrants hide their faces as they wait to be deported from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility in Phoenix May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
6 / 20
Wednesday, August 10, 2011

North Korean refugees introduced as Ock Soon Kim (L) and Myung Soo Kang hide their faces during a news conference at the National Press club in Washington about political prison camps in North Korea November 30, 2006. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

North Korean refugees introduced as Ock Soon Kim (L) and Myung Soo Kang hide their faces during a news conference at the National Press club in Washington about political prison camps in North Korea November 30, 2006. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
7 / 20
Wednesday, August 10, 2011

A man identified as Daniel Van Pelt, a New Jersey Assemblyman, tries to shield his face as he exits federal court after being one of the more than 40 people were arrested in a federal investigation of public corruption and international money laundering, in Newark, N.J., July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

A man identified as Daniel Van Pelt, a New Jersey Assemblyman, tries to shield his face as he exits federal court after being one of the more than 40 people were arrested in a federal investigation of public corruption and international money laundering, in Newark, N.J., July 23, 2009. REUTERS/Chip East

Close
8 / 20
Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Nadia Mirimi, member of Zoe's Ark, hides her face as she arrives at the Justice Palace in N'Djamena, Chad, December 24, 2007, for the third day of trial. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Nadia Mirimi, member of Zoe's Ark, hides her face as she arrives at the Justice Palace in N'Djamena, Chad, December 24, 2007, for the third day of trial. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
9 / 20
Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Iraqi Dieman A. I., hides his face as he enters a courtroom before the start of his trial in Munich, Germany, June 20, 2006. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Iraqi Dieman A. I., hides his face as he enters a courtroom before the start of his trial in Munich, Germany, June 20, 2006. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic

Close
10 / 20
Wednesday, August 10, 2011

A man using the name Uri Brodsky (2nd L) hides his face under a hood as he is escorted into a courtroom by armed police in Warsaw, Poland, July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Filip Klimaszewski

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

A man using the name Uri Brodsky (2nd L) hides his face under a hood as he is escorted into a courtroom by armed police in Warsaw, Poland, July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Agencja Gazeta/Filip Klimaszewski

Close
11 / 20
Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Defendant Josef Fritzl, hides his face, as he waits for his trial at the court of law in Sankt Poelten in Austria's province of Lower Austria March 16, 2009. REUTERS/POOL/Helmut Fohringer

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Defendant Josef Fritzl, hides his face, as he waits for his trial at the court of law in Sankt Poelten in Austria's province of Lower Austria March 16, 2009. REUTERS/POOL/Helmut Fohringer

Close
12 / 20
Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Bulgarian Romas hide their faces upon arrival after being repatriated from France at Sofia airport August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Bulgarian Romas hide their faces upon arrival after being repatriated from France at Sofia airport August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 20
Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Women cover their faces as they leave the Libyan Embassy in London July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Women cover their faces as they leave the Libyan Embassy in London July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
14 / 20
Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Defendant Olaf H. (L) covers his face as he sits before his trial in the regional court in Krefeld, Germany, July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Roland Weihrauch

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Defendant Olaf H. (L) covers his face as he sits before his trial in the regional court in Krefeld, Germany, July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Roland Weihrauch

Close
15 / 20
Wednesday, August 10, 2011

A man covers the face of Sandor Kepiro as he arrives in a courtroom in Budapest May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

A man covers the face of Sandor Kepiro as he arrives in a courtroom in Budapest May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
16 / 20
Wednesday, August 10, 2011

A renegade Philippine soldier covers his face from journalists as dozens of rogue soldiers take position in Manila's Makati financial district July 27, 2003. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

A renegade Philippine soldier covers his face from journalists as dozens of rogue soldiers take position in Manila's Makati financial district July 27, 2003. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

Close
17 / 20
Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Lebanese Youssef Mohamad al-Haj Deeb hides his face behind papers as he waits for the verdict in his trial at the regional court in Duesseldorf, Germany, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Lebanese Youssef Mohamad al-Haj Deeb hides his face behind papers as he waits for the verdict in his trial at the regional court in Duesseldorf, Germany, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
18 / 20
Wednesday, August 10, 2011

A North Korean soldier covers his face with a drum to hide from the photographer on the bank of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju December 20, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Dean

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

A North Korean soldier covers his face with a drum to hide from the photographer on the bank of the Yalu River at the North Korean town of Sinuiju December 20, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Dean

Close
19 / 20
Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Zoltan Bakonyi, head of aluminium company MAL Zrt, covers his face after the Veszprem county court released him from custody in Veszprem, 130 km (81 miles) west of Budapest, Hungary, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Wednesday, August 10, 2011

Zoltan Bakonyi, head of aluminium company MAL Zrt, covers his face after the Veszprem county court released him from custody in Veszprem, 130 km (81 miles) west of Budapest, Hungary, October 13, 2010. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
20 / 20

Hidden from view

Hidden from view Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Uneasy calm in Mogadishu

Uneasy calm in Mogadishu
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 11, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »