Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Apr 4, 2014 | 7:25pm BST

High fashion stakes

<p>Racegoers react during racing on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers react during racing on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, April 04, 2014

Racegoers react during racing on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
1 / 19
<p>Racegoers walk through litter as they leave on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers walk through litter as they leave on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, April 04, 2014

Racegoers walk through litter as they leave on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
2 / 19
<p>Racegoers watch as a friend rides a wooden horse on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers watch as a friend rides a wooden horse on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, April 04, 2014

Racegoers watch as a friend rides a wooden horse on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
3 / 19
<p>Racegoers arrive on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Racegoers arrive on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Friday, April 04, 2014

Racegoers arrive on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
4 / 19
<p>Fago, ridden by Barry Fehilly, falls at the open ditch on the way to winning the 'Supporting The Everton In The Community Steeple Chase' during the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Fago, ridden by Barry Fehilly, falls at the open ditch on the way to winning the 'Supporting The Everton In The Community Steeple Chase' during the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

Fago, ridden by Barry Fehilly, falls at the open ditch on the way to winning the 'Supporting The Everton In The Community Steeple Chase' during the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
5 / 19
<p>Race goers react during racing on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Race goers react during racing on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, April 04, 2014

Race goers react during racing on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
6 / 19
<p>Racegoers walk through litter as they leave on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014 REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers walk through litter as they leave on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014 REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, April 04, 2014

Racegoers walk through litter as they leave on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014 REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
7 / 19
<p>Racegoers arrive on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers arrive on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, April 04, 2014

Racegoers arrive on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
8 / 19
<p>A racegoer places her shoe in a stirrup on a wooden horse on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A racegoer places her shoe in a stirrup on a wooden horse on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, April 04, 2014

A racegoer places her shoe in a stirrup on a wooden horse on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
9 / 19
<p>Racegoers react during racing on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers react during racing on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, April 04, 2014

Racegoers react during racing on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
10 / 19
<p>A racegoer carries a pair of binoculars on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A racegoer carries a pair of binoculars on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, April 04, 2014

A racegoer carries a pair of binoculars on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
11 / 19
<p>Racegoers study the race card on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers study the race card on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, April 04, 2014

Racegoers study the race card on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
12 / 19
<p>A racegoer holds a drink on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

A racegoer holds a drink on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Friday, April 04, 2014

A racegoer holds a drink on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
13 / 19
<p>Racegoers react during racing on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Racegoers react during racing on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Friday, April 04, 2014

Racegoers react during racing on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
14 / 19
<p>A bookmaker works during the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT HORSE RACING)</p>

A bookmaker works during the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT HORSE RACING)

Friday, April 04, 2014

A bookmaker works during the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT HORSE RACING)

Close
15 / 19
<p>Ma Filleule ridden by Barry Geraghty clears the final fence on the way to winning the 'Supporting The Everton In The Community Steeple Chase' during the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Ma Filleule ridden by Barry Geraghty clears the final fence on the way to winning the 'Supporting The Everton In The Community Steeple Chase' during the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby...more

Friday, April 04, 2014

Ma Filleule ridden by Barry Geraghty clears the final fence on the way to winning the 'Supporting The Everton In The Community Steeple Chase' during the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
16 / 19
<p>A racegoer arrives on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A racegoer arrives on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, April 04, 2014

A racegoer arrives on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
17 / 19
<p>Racegoers enjoy themselves on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers enjoy themselves on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, April 04, 2014

Racegoers enjoy themselves on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
18 / 19
<p>Racegoers react during racing on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Racegoers react during racing on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Friday, April 04, 2014

Racegoers react during racing on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
School, surf and yoga

School, surf and yoga

Next Slideshows

School, surf and yoga

School, surf and yoga

Jaysea DeVoe is just 12 years old and recently became a certified yoga instructor after completing 200 hours of teacher training.

04 Apr 2014
Bodybuilding in Israel

Bodybuilding in Israel

Backstage and on stage with amateur bodybuilders.

04 Apr 2014
Inside the USS Coronado

Inside the USS Coronado

A look inside one of the newest ships of the US Navy, the soon to be commissioned littoral combat ship USS Coronado.

04 Apr 2014
How to build a satellite

How to build a satellite

Inside the Reshetnev satellite factory in Siberia.

03 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast