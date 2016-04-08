High fashion stakes
Ladies have fun during Ladies Day during the Crabbie's Grand National Festival at Aintree, northern England, April 8, 2016. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Racegoers watch the racing at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
A racegoer at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
God's Own ridden by Paddy Brennan before going on to win the 3.25 JLT Melling Chase. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
A racegoer holds a drink at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Ladies have food during Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Racegoers react near the end of the 2.15 The Imagine Cruising First in the Frame Top Novices' Hurdle Race. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Racegoers shoes at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Racegoers at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Racegoers arrive at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Racegoers wait for a drink at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
A racegoer during ladies day. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
Racegoers watch the racing at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Curious Carlos ridden by Sean Bowen falls at the final fence during the 1.40 The Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle Race as Ibis Du Rheu ridden by Jack Sherwood (L) jumps over them. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Racegoers leave after Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Racegoers leave after Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic
Racegoers leave after Ladies Day. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic
A racegoer leaves after Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic