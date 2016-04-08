Edition:
High fashion stakes

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

Ladies have fun during Ladies Day during the Crabbie's Grand National Festival at Aintree, northern England, April 8, 2016. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

Racegoers watch the racing at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

A racegoer at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

God's Own ridden by Paddy Brennan before going on to win the 3.25 JLT Melling Chase. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

A racegoer holds a drink at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

Ladies have food during Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

Racegoers react near the end of the 2.15 The Imagine Cruising First in the Frame Top Novices' Hurdle Race. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

Racegoers shoes at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

Racegoers at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

Racegoers arrive at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

Racegoers wait for a drink at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

A racegoer during ladies day. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

Racegoers watch the racing at the Grand National Festival on ladies day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

Curious Carlos ridden by Sean Bowen falls at the final fence during the 1.40 The Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle Race as Ibis Du Rheu ridden by Jack Sherwood (L) jumps over them. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

Racegoers leave after Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

Racegoers leave after Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

Racegoers leave after Ladies Day. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016

A racegoer leaves after Ladies Day. Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

