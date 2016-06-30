Edition:
High heel race

Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
A competitor mugs for the cameras after taking part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
Competitors wait to take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
Competitors take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
A competitor stretches before the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
A competitor puts a dress and a wig on as he takes part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
A competitor falls during the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
Competitors wait to take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
A competitor falls during the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
A competitor runs as he takes part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
A competitor removes tape from his shoes after taking part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
A competitor loses his shoe during the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
A competitor waits to take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
Competitors take part in the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Photographer
Susana Vera
Location
MADRID, SPAIN
Two men take a selfie by a rainbow flag before the annual race on high heels during Gay Pride celebrations in the quarter of Chueca in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

