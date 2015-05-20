Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed May 20, 2015 | 2:10pm BST

High heels of Cannes

The dress and the shoes of model model Irina Shayk as she walks on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The dress and the shoes of model model Irina Shayk as she walks on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
The dress and the shoes of model model Irina Shayk as she walks on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
1 / 14
Singer Cheryl Fernandez-Versini aka Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Singer Cheryl Fernandez-Versini aka Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Singer Cheryl Fernandez-Versini aka Cheryl Cole poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
2 / 14
The shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Lobster" in competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Lobster" in competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
The shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she poses on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Lobster" in competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
3 / 14
A guest stands on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La loi du marche" (The Measure of a Man) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A guest stands on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La loi du marche" (The Measure of a Man) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
A guest stands on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La loi du marche" (The Measure of a Man) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
4 / 14
Actress Kasia Smutniak poses on the red carpet as she arrives for screening of the film "Mia madre" (My Mother) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Actress Kasia Smutniak poses on the red carpet as she arrives for screening of the film "Mia madre" (My Mother) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Actress Kasia Smutniak poses on the red carpet as she arrives for screening of the film "Mia madre" (My Mother) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
5 / 14
Shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she walks on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Saul Fia" (Son of Saul) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman REUTERS/Yves Herman

Shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she walks on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Saul Fia" (Son of Saul) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
Shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she walks on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Saul Fia" (Son of Saul) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
6 / 14
The shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she stands on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she stands on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
The shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she stands on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
7 / 14
The shoes and the dress of a guest are pictured as she poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The shoes and the dress of a guest are pictured as she poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
The shoes and the dress of a guest are pictured as she poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
8 / 14
The shoes of guests are pictured as they walk on on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Marguerite et Julien" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The shoes of guests are pictured as they walk on on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Marguerite et Julien" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
The shoes of guests are pictured as they walk on on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Marguerite et Julien" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
9 / 14
The shoes of actress Adele Exarchopoulos and the cast of the film "Les Anarchistes" are seen as they pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The shoes of actress Adele Exarchopoulos and the cast of the film "Les Anarchistes" are seen as they pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015....more

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
The shoes of actress Adele Exarchopoulos and the cast of the film "Les Anarchistes" are seen as they pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Irrational Man" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 15, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
10 / 14
Model Karlie Kloss walks on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "La tete haute" out of competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Model Karlie Kloss walks on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "La tete haute" out of competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Model Karlie Kloss walks on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "La tete haute" out of competition during the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
11 / 14
The shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she walks on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she walks on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
The shoes of an unidentified guest are pictured as she walks on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
12 / 14
Guests walk on the red carpet as they arrive for screening of the film "Mia madre" (My Mother) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Guests walk on the red carpet as they arrive for screening of the film "Mia madre" (My Mother) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2015
Guests walk on the red carpet as they arrive for screening of the film "Mia madre" (My Mother) in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
13 / 14
The shoes and the dress of a guest are pictured as she poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The shoes and the dress of a guest are pictured as she poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
The shoes and the dress of a guest are pictured as she poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Carol" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 17, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Next Slideshows

Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Awards red carpet.

18 May 2015
Ginger Spice ties the knot

Ginger Spice ties the knot

Spice Girls Geri Halliwell marries Formula One motor racing business owner Christian Horner.

15 May 2015
B.B. King: 1925 - 2015

B.B. King: 1925 - 2015

Blues legend B.B. King, who inspired a generation of guitarists from Eric Clapton to Stevie Ray Vaughan, has died in Las Vegas. He was 89.

15 May 2015
Mad Max: Fury Road at Cannes

Mad Max: Fury Road at Cannes

The stars come out for the Mad Max: Fury Road screening at the Cannes Film Festival.

14 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.

Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures