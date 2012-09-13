High Octane racing
Chelsey O'Reilly, 14, looks out from behind the protective netting in the window of her stock car while preparing to qualify during Aggassiz Speedway's Saturday night races in Agassiz, British Columbia July 7, 2012. Chelsey is following in her father's footsteps taking up the sport and even driving the same car he used before retiring several years ago. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Margaret O'Reilly (L) talks with Cameron Jones (C), as her daughter Chelsey uses her mobile phone, at Agassiz Speedway during the Saturday night stock car races in Agassiz, British Columbia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Dressed as a princess Jennifer Knoepfel is helped with her dress during the Saturday night stock car races at Agassiz Speedway in Agassiz, British Columbia July 7, 2012. Jennifer dressed up in the long gown and tiara as part of her duties presenting the trophies to the winners of the night's competition. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A driver uses a sledgehammer to make repairs to his "Hit to Pass" stock car during a break in qualifying at Agassiz Speedway in Agassiz, British Columbia July 7, 2012. The "Hit to Pass" races are very popular with spectators as drivers aggressively try to out do each other on the track. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Terry Kershaw drives through a patch of late day sun while qualifying at Agassiz Speedway in the Street Stock category during stock car racing in Agassiz, British Columbia July 21, 2012. The speedway is a quarter mile oval track that began as dirt course 41 years ago. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Kelly Moto sits in his street stock car as he is towed into the pits during the Saturday night races at Agassiz Speedway in Agassiz, British Columbia July 21, 2012. Moto's race night was over early after his car suffered a major mechanical breakdown during qualifying. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Fast food and tools come together in the pit area of Agassiz Speedway during Saturday night racing in Agassiz, British Columbia July 7, 2012. Local racing teams set up their equipment around the grassy edges of the infield pits to work on their cars between races. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Mark Richmond takes a break on the roof of his car while waiting for qualifying to begin at Agassiz Speedway in Agassiz, British Columbia July 7, 2012. Most of the competitors are members of the non-profit society that runs the course but some come from other parts of the province and Washington State in the U.S. to take part in the races held every two or three weeks from April to October. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Using flashlights a pit crew looks over the damage caused after a crash in the 100 lap final of the late model sportsmen stock cars during race night at Agassiz Speedway in Agassiz, British Columbia August 11, 2012. Unfortunately the damage was serious enough to end their racing for the night. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Rookie race driver Chelsey O'Reilly,14, sports her good luck pink fingernails while waiting to take part in qualifying in the Streets stock car category at Agassiz Speedway in Agassiz, British Columbia July 7, 2012. Although Chelsey had driven the car on the track before, she had to wait until turning the minimum 14 years old before the strict course rules allowed her to compete. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Chelsey O'Reilly, 14, gets some last minute moral support from her mother, Margaret, (L) before qualifying in the Streets stock car category at Agassiz Speedway in Agassiz, British Columbia July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A trophy won during the sprint races sits forgotten beside the track pit wall during the Saturday night stock car races at Agassiz Speedway in Agassiz, British Columbia July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A member of a stock car pit crew takes a break while the car was on the track qualifying during the Agassiz Speedway Saturday night stock races in Agassiz, British Columbia July 21, 2012. Many drivers use family and friends to help them work on the car and prepare for the races. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Race flagman Joe Catton waves the checkered flag ending a stock car warm-up at Agassiz Speedway in Agassiz, British Columbia July 21, 2012. Catton is one of dozens of volunteers who help run the Saturday night races at the track, operated by the non-profit Kent Raceways Society. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Fans gather in the stands at Agassiz Speedway during a late model sportsman stock car race in Agassiz, British Columbia August 11, 2012. The speedway was built in 1971 and holds approximately 12 races a season from April to October weather permitting. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A car spins out on the course at Agassiz Speedway during the final of the "Hit To Pass" stock car race in Agassiz, British Columbia July 7, 2012. The popular race is held purely for entertainment and is included in the Saturday night races several times throughout the competition season. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Late model sportsman stock cars compete in the premier race of the night at Agassiz Speedway in Agassiz, British Columbia August 11, 2012. From spring until autumn every two or three weeks competitors and spectators gather on Saturday nights to watch or take part in the races for prize money, points and local honours at the 42 year old race track. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The stock car midgets race late into Saturday night at Agassiz Speedway in Agassiz, British Columbia July 21, 2012. Many of the lights used to illuminate the track at night were donated by the police who had confiscated them after breaking up indoor marijuana grow operations. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Drivers, pit crews and other volunteers all help clearing the track of debris and spilled oil following a stock car crash at Agassiz Speedway in Agassiz, British Columbia July 21, 2012. All are asked to pick up a broom and help out when needed following the inevitable collisions during the Saturday night races. REUTERS/Andy Clark
After finishing her race for the night Chelsey O'Reilly (L), 14, puts on makeup while talking to her mother, Margaret, in the pits of Agassiz Speedway in Agassiz, British Columbia July 7, 2012. Saturday race nights are a family affair for the O'Reillys. Chelsey drives while her sisters form the pit crew, her father is the mechanic and mother gives moral support. REUTERS/Andy Clark