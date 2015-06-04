Edition:
High stakes at Belmont

A horse is seen in silhouette making its way onto the track during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, June 04, 2015
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah is bathed following his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, June 04, 2015
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah leaves his stable for a bath following his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, June 04, 2015
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah is bathed following his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, June 04, 2015
Horse stickers are seen on a window inside Belmont Park as horses gallop by in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, June 04, 2015
Belmont Stakes hopeful Tale of Verve is seen inside his stable before his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
A jockey is seen in silhouette galloping on a horse during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, June 04, 2015
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah gallops during his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, June 04, 2015
A horse is seen in silhouette making its way onto the track during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, June 04, 2015
A horse is seen in silhouette galloping during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, June 04, 2015
Ahmed Zayat, owner of Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah gestures to the media shortly before American Pharoah arrived at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Horses enter the track during morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Belmont Stakes hopeful Tale of Verve gallops during his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
A silhouette of a horse is seen in its stable before morning workouts at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner American Pharoah leaves the track following his morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, June 03, 2015
