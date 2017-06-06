High-tech devices used to cheat China's exams
A man holds a wireless device disguised as a belt during a presentation to the media in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China June 6, 2017. Equipment seized over the years, used in cheating attempts by students sitting for the national college entrance...more
A woman holds a pair of earpieces during a presentation to the media. REUTERS/Stringer
Wireless devices in shape of erasers. REUTERS/Stringer
A wireless device disguised as a watch. REUTERS/Stringer
Earpieces. REUTERS/Stringer
A staff member is silhouetted as she operates a system to detect wireless activity in examination venues during a presentation to the media. REUTERS/Stringer
