Pictures | Tue Jun 6, 2017 | 4:05pm BST

High-tech devices used to cheat China's exams

A man holds a wireless device disguised as a belt during a presentation to the media in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China June 6, 2017. Equipment seized over the years, used in cheating attempts by students sitting for the national college entrance exam known as "gaokao", were displayed to the media by Shanxi Radio Management Bureau. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
1 / 6
A woman holds a pair of earpieces during a presentation to the media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
2 / 6
Wireless devices in shape of erasers. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
3 / 6
A wireless device disguised as a watch. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
4 / 6
Earpieces. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
5 / 6
A staff member is silhouetted as she operates a system to detect wireless activity in examination venues during a presentation to the media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
6 / 6
