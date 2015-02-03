High water in Venice
People walk on the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
People walk through flood water along a pathway next to St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Men carry children and a stroller through a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A woman walks through the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters in St. Mark's square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man sells Wellington boots in flood waters near Rialto Bridge (background) during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Masked revellers walk on raised platforms above flood waters during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man carries materials as he walks across the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man pulls a cart carrying fruits and vegetables through a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A man pulls a cart carrying fruits and vegetables through a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Masked revellers pose along the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters in St. Mark's square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
People take a "selfie" picture at the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Doge's Palace (L), next to St. Mark's Square, is seen flooded during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Empty tables and chairs are seen on the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Next Slideshows
Creating an avalanche
A full-scale avalanche test site is providing scientists with data to understand avalanche motion.
Crisis in east Ukraine
A surge of violence follows the collapse of new peace efforts in Ukraine.
Air strikes in Damascus
The aftermath of air strikes in the Syrian capital.
London bus loses roof
Several people were injured after a double-decker bus hit a tree and ripped its roof off.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.