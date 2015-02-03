Edition:
High water in Venice

People walk on the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

People walk through flood water along a pathway next to St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Men carry children and a stroller through a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A woman walks through the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters in St. Mark's square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A man sells Wellington boots in flood waters near Rialto Bridge (background) during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Masked revellers walk on raised platforms above flood waters during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A man carries materials as he walks across the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A man pulls a cart carrying fruits and vegetables through a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

A man pulls a cart carrying fruits and vegetables through a flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Masked revellers pose along the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters in St. Mark's square during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

People take a "selfie" picture at the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tourists walk on raised platforms above flood waters during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Doge's Palace (L), next to St. Mark's Square, is seen flooded during a period of seasonal high water in Venice, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Empty tables and chairs are seen on the flooded St. Mark's Square during a period of seasonal high water and on the first day of carnival, in Venice, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

