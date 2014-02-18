Edition:
United Kingdom
High water, rising costs

<p>A teddy bear floats in the flooded main street of the Somerset village of Moorland, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>A postbox is seen in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>A house is reflected in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>A car is half submerged in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Water is seen lapping against fencing in an urban landscape picture taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Fencing is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>A flooded house is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>A flooded street is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Moorland village sign is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>A 30 mph speed limit sign is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Stranded vehicles are seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>A tree is reflected in flood water in this urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Blue skies are seen over an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Gates to a house are seen in flood waters in an urban landscape in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>A semi-submerged car is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>A semi submerged car is seen in an urban landscape taken in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Sally Vize, 61, has a cup of tea and reads a magazine in the flooded living room of her house in the Somerset village of Moorland February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>Phil Vize carries his pet cat through his flooded sitting room in the flooded Somerset village of Moorland February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

<p>A tattered Union flag flies from a telegraph pole on a flooded street in the Somerset village of Moorland February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

