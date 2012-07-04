" /> " />
Highest-paid actors

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

$75 million. Tom Cruise poses at the premiere of "Lions for Lambs" in Leicester Square during the London Film Festival October 22, 2007. REUTERS/Anthony Harvey

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

$37 million. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

$37 million. Actor Adam Sandler poses to present the movie 'Meine Erfundene Frau' (Just Go With It) in Berlin, February 21, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

$36 million. Actor Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Hollywood premiere of "Journey 2 :The Mysterious Island" in Los Angeles, California February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

$33 million. Comedian Ben Stiller hosts the Clinton Global Citizen Award ceremony marking the culmination of the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

$30 million. British actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives for a preview of his latest movie "The Dictator" in Cologne May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

$30 million. Johnny Depp poses for photographers as he arrives for the European premiere of 'The Rum Diary', at the Odeon cinema in Kensington, west London November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

$30 million. Men in Black 3 cast member Will Smith shows the peace sign after posing with naval personnel during a photo call aboard the USS Intrepid in New York City May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

$27 million. Cast member Mark Wahlberg poses at the premiere of "Ted" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, July 04, 2012

$26.5 million. Actor Taylor Lautner, who stars in the upcoming movie 'The Twilight Saga: Eclipse', poses for a portrait in Los Angeles June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

