Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Aug 5, 2014 | 11:25pm BST

Highest-paid actresses

1: Sandra Bullock was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood over the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Her Gravity role helped her earn $53 million. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

1: Sandra Bullock was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood over the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Her Gravity role helped her earn $53 million. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
1: Sandra Bullock was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood over the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Her Gravity role helped her earn $53 million. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
1 / 10
2: Jennifer Lawrence is second with $34 million in earnings. REUTERS/Yves Herman

2: Jennifer Lawrence is second with $34 million in earnings. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
2: Jennifer Lawrence is second with $34 million in earnings. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
2 / 10
3: Jennifer Aniston is third with $31 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

3: Jennifer Aniston is third with $31 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
3: Jennifer Aniston is third with $31 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 10
4: Gwyneth Paltrow earned $19 million. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

4: Gwyneth Paltrow earned $19 million. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
4: Gwyneth Paltrow earned $19 million. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 10
5: Angelina Jolie earned $18 million. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

5: Angelina Jolie earned $18 million. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
5: Angelina Jolie earned $18 million. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Close
5 / 10
6: Cameron Diaz earned $18 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

6: Cameron Diaz earned $18 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
6: Cameron Diaz earned $18 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 10
7: Scarlett Johansson earned $17 million. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

7: Scarlett Johansson earned $17 million. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
7: Scarlett Johansson earned $17 million. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
7 / 10
8: Amy Adams earned $13 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

8: Amy Adams earned $13 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
8: Amy Adams earned $13 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 10
8: Natalie Portman also earned $13 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

8: Natalie Portman also earned $13 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
8: Natalie Portman also earned $13 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
9 / 10
10: Kristen Stewart earned $12 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

10: Kristen Stewart earned $12 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, August 05, 2014
10: Kristen Stewart earned $12 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere

Next Slideshows

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere

Cast members arrive in Los Angeles for the premiere of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

04 Aug 2014
'Woodstock' in Poland

'Woodstock' in Poland

Half a million people revel in the mud pits and music at the Woodstock Festival in Poland.

04 Aug 2014
Highest-paid country stars

Highest-paid country stars

Ranking the highest-paid country musicians.

29 Jul 2014
Celebrities at Comic-Con

Celebrities at Comic-Con

Celebrities come out to promote their upcoming projects at Comic-Con in San Diego.

28 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

The rings of Saturn

The rings of Saturn

NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuelan security forces quell growing protests against the autocratic government and a crippling economic crisis.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Race to the French presidency

Race to the French presidency

With less than three weeks to go before the first round of the French election, conservative Francois Fillon, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen try to rally votes.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast