Highest-paid actresses
1: Angelina Jolie was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood over the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Her salary for the upcoming Disney film Maleficent helped her earn $33 million. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
2: Jennifer Lawrence is second with $26 million in earnings. REUTERS/Yves Herman
3: Kristen Stewart is third with $22 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
4: Jennifer Aniston is fourth with $20 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5: Emma Stone is fifth with $16 million. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
6: Charlize Theron is sixth with $15 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
7: Sandra Bullock is seventh with $14 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
8: Natalie Portman earned $14 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
9: Mila Kunis earned $9 million. REUTERS/Neil Hall
10: Julia Roberts earned $11 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
