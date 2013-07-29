Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jul 29, 2013 | 10:20pm BST

Highest-paid actresses

<p>1: Angelina Jolie was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood over the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Her salary for the upcoming Disney film Maleficent helped her earn $33 million. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

1: Angelina Jolie was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood over the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Her salary for the upcoming Disney film Maleficent helped her earn $33 million. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Monday, July 29, 2013

1: Angelina Jolie was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood over the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Her salary for the upcoming Disney film Maleficent helped her earn $33 million. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
1 / 10
<p>2: Jennifer Lawrence is second with $26 million in earnings. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

2: Jennifer Lawrence is second with $26 million in earnings. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Monday, July 29, 2013

2: Jennifer Lawrence is second with $26 million in earnings. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
2 / 10
<p>3: Kristen Stewart is third with $22 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

3: Kristen Stewart is third with $22 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Monday, July 29, 2013

3: Kristen Stewart is third with $22 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
3 / 10
<p>4: Jennifer Aniston is fourth with $20 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

4: Jennifer Aniston is fourth with $20 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, July 29, 2013

4: Jennifer Aniston is fourth with $20 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 10
<p>5: Emma Stone is fifth with $16 million. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

5: Emma Stone is fifth with $16 million. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, July 29, 2013

5: Emma Stone is fifth with $16 million. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
5 / 10
<p>6: Charlize Theron is sixth with $15 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

6: Charlize Theron is sixth with $15 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, July 29, 2013

6: Charlize Theron is sixth with $15 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 10
<p>7: Sandra Bullock is seventh with $14 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

7: Sandra Bullock is seventh with $14 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, July 29, 2013

7: Sandra Bullock is seventh with $14 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
7 / 10
<p>8: Natalie Portman earned $14 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

8: Natalie Portman earned $14 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Monday, July 29, 2013

8: Natalie Portman earned $14 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
8 / 10
<p>9: Mila Kunis earned $9 million. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

9: Mila Kunis earned $9 million. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, July 29, 2013

9: Mila Kunis earned $9 million. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Close
9 / 10
<p>10: Julia Roberts earned $11 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

10: Julia Roberts earned $11 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Monday, July 29, 2013

10: Julia Roberts earned $11 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Colombiamoda fashion

Colombiamoda fashion

Next Slideshows

Colombiamoda fashion

Colombiamoda fashion

Highlights from Colombiamoda fashion week in Medellin.

26 Jul 2013
Top-earning celebs under 30

Top-earning celebs under 30

Forbes ranks the top-earning celebs under 30.

23 Jul 2013
Lights. Camera. Action.

Lights. Camera. Action.

Behind-the-scenes on the sets of Hollywood films.

22 Jul 2013
Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic Con gathering.

22 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos