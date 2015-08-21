Edition:
Pictures | Fri Aug 21, 2015 | 5:50pm BST

Highest-paid actresses

1: Jennifer Lawrence was the highest-paid actress in the world this year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Lawrence, who stars in The Hunger Games trilogy and has a thriving endorsement contract with Dior, earned $52 million pre-tax over the last twelve months. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
2: Scarlett Johansson earned $35.5 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
3: Melissa McCarthy earned $23 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
4: Chinese actress Fan Bingbing earned $21 million. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2009
5: Jennifer Aniston earned $16.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
6: Julia Roberts earned $16 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, September 22, 2010
7: Angelina Jolie earned $15 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Thursday, June 12, 2014
8: Reese Witherspoon earned $15 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, January 04, 2015
9: Anne Hathaway earned $12 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
10: Kristen Stewart earned $12 million. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2015
11: Cameron Diaz earned $11 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 11, 2011
12: Gwyneth Paltrow earned $9 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2012
Meryl Streep $8 million REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, June 06, 2014
14: Amanda Seyfried earned $8 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, May 16, 2014
15: Sandra Bullock earned $8 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, June 08, 2014
16: Emma Stone earned $6.5 million. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
17: Mila Kunis earned $6.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
18: Natalie Portman earned $6 million. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, February 28, 2011
